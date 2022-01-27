Sometimes, you can’t experience the entirety of a fashion week through just the runway photos. Yes, that is where the real magic happens, but if you aren’t checking out the street style and front row shots, in the words of Ru Paul Charles, “You’re only getting half the story.” While the designers of major fashion houses spent the last week presenting couture collections, celebrities of all ilks stepped out in their best looks from each respective designer to take in the fashion, and Madelaine Petsch didn’t miss a beat. The Riverdale actress took in three different couture shows over the past few days, and dressed up for each one, putting on a little style parade of her own.

Petsch started her journey at the Dior show on Monday. For the occasion, she opted for a neon green suit set with a cropped jacket and mini skirt from the house’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The bright suit was printed with a tiger motif over white chevron, allowing the actress to stand out amid the other neutrally-dressed show goers. Petsch finished off the look with a Dior clutch and some dark red leather pumps that matched her hair color almost perfectly .

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Two days later, Petsch stepped out for the Elie Saab show, where she kept the colorful trend going, but upped the drama just a little bit. This time, the actress wore a floral shirt and matching long voluminous skirt with a high slit from the brand’s 2022 resort collection. Petsch played into the look by pairing it with thigh-high boots, black satin opera gloves, and some dark lined eyes. Her smolder toward the camera was the finishing touch.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

But Petsch didn’t stop there. She rounded out the weekend with a trip to the Fendi show, where she mixed things up one more time, putting the colorful garments away for a more neutral look. This time, Petsch wore a turtleneck mini dress with an abstract design from Fendi’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection and brown leather knee-high boots. She let her red hair loose and added a tiny little bag to finish off the look.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As they say, good things come in threes, and that is certainly the case for Petsch’s couture week looks. Though we wouldn’t be made if she had served a few more, but we will just have to wait until fashion month is truly underway to see what else she has in store.