It didn’t take long for Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline to find her footing on the red carpet. As soon as the series took Netflix by storm in 2020, Cline quickly established herself on the step and repeat with refined silhouettes and lots of sequins and sparkle to match.

The Charleston native (fittingly, that’s also where OBX is set) brings an all-American spirit to the red carpet, whether she’s in floor-length Tommy Hilfiger at the Met Gala or decked out in metallic Oscar de la Renta embroidery. Aside from the occasional archival moment, Cline has also made inroads with top European houses like Givenchy, Armani, and Stella McCartney. While she usually strays away from patterns and prints, the actress isn’t afraid to really make a statement with exposed lingerie or risky cut-outs.

Below, revisit the best of Madelyn Cline’s red carpet style.

2024: Outer Banks Season Four Premiere Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress referenced the Tommy Hilfiger archive for the Outer Banks season four premiere where she donned a high-slit white gown from the label’s spring 2010 collection.

2024: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cline took a straightforward approach to the 2024 Met Gala theme, wearing a floral-trimmed Tommy Hilfiger confection to the annual event.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the 2024 Oscars after parties, Cline sizzled in a low-cut and sheer Givenchy gown.

2023: CFDA Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Cline lit up the 2023 CFDA Awards in this shimmery Oscar de la Renta gown.

2023: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress put her spin on the lingerie red carpet trend during the 2023 MTV VMAs. Her nude Givenchy gown featured a fitted corset and a see-through skirt.

2023: Met Gala Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images Cline went classic for her Met Gala debut in 2023. She slipped into a floor-length Stella McCartney gown that was dripping in silver fringe.

2023: Hollywood Critics Association’s Film Awards Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Audrey Hepburn would have loved the Old Hollywood Armani Privé dress Cline wore to a 2023 red carpet.

2023: Outer Banks Season Three Premiere Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cline packed on the sparkle in a Stella McCartney slip dress to attend the Outer Banks season three premiere.

2023: Critics Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress amped up a typical black gown with festive plumage during the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

2022: Glass Onion L.A. Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress dipped back into the archives for the Glass Onion L.A. premiere. She settled on this strappy Atelier Versace look from the spring 2018 season.

2022: Glass Onion London Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images During the London premiere of Glass Onion, Cline looked chic in this drop-shoulder Tom Ford number.

2021: The Matrix Resurrections Premiere Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In plunging Alexandre Vauthier couture, Cline definitely nailed the dress code for The Matrix Resurrections premiere.

2021: People’s Choice Awards LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images The star blinged-out a crop top and risqué maxi skirt to pose on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

2021: American Music Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cline hopped onto the cut-out bandwagon in 2021, wearing this sultry Mônot number to the 2021 AMAs.

2021: MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cline matched her neon orange mini with glittery sandal heels.

2018: Boy Erased Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Cline spent the early stages of her career experimenting with silhouettes and looks like this bridal white suit she wore to the Boy Erased premiere.