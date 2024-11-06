The Best Of Madelyn Cline’s All-American Red Carpet Style
It didn’t take long for Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline to find her footing on the red carpet. As soon as the series took Netflix by storm in 2020, Cline quickly established herself on the step and repeat with refined silhouettes and lots of sequins and sparkle to match.
The Charleston native (fittingly, that’s also where OBX is set) brings an all-American spirit to the red carpet, whether she’s in floor-length Tommy Hilfiger at the Met Gala or decked out in metallic Oscar de la Renta embroidery. Aside from the occasional archival moment, Cline has also made inroads with top European houses like Givenchy, Armani, and Stella McCartney. While she usually strays away from patterns and prints, the actress isn’t afraid to really make a statement with exposed lingerie or risky cut-outs.
Below, revisit the best of Madelyn Cline’s red carpet style.
2024: Outer Banks Season Four Premiere
The actress referenced the Tommy Hilfiger archive for the Outer Banks season four premiere where she donned a high-slit white gown from the label’s spring 2010 collection.
2024: Met Gala
Cline took a straightforward approach to the 2024 Met Gala theme, wearing a floral-trimmed Tommy Hilfiger confection to the annual event.
2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
For the 2024 Oscars after parties, Cline sizzled in a low-cut and sheer Givenchy gown.
2023: CFDA Awards
Cline lit up the 2023 CFDA Awards in this shimmery Oscar de la Renta gown.
2023: MTV Video Music Awards
The actress put her spin on the lingerie red carpet trend during the 2023 MTV VMAs. Her nude Givenchy gown featured a fitted corset and a see-through skirt.
2023: Met Gala
Cline went classic for her Met Gala debut in 2023. She slipped into a floor-length Stella McCartney gown that was dripping in silver fringe.
2023: Hollywood Critics Association’s Film Awards
Audrey Hepburn would have loved the Old Hollywood Armani Privé dress Cline wore to a 2023 red carpet.
2023: Outer Banks Season Three Premiere
Cline packed on the sparkle in a Stella McCartney slip dress to attend the Outer Banks season three premiere.
2023: Critics Choice Awards
The actress amped up a typical black gown with festive plumage during the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.
2022: Glass Onion L.A. Premiere
The actress dipped back into the archives for the Glass Onion L.A. premiere. She settled on this strappy Atelier Versace look from the spring 2018 season.
2022: Glass Onion London Premiere
During the London premiere of Glass Onion, Cline looked chic in this drop-shoulder Tom Ford number.
2021: The Matrix Resurrections Premiere
In plunging Alexandre Vauthier couture, Cline definitely nailed the dress code for The Matrix Resurrections premiere.
2021: People’s Choice Awards
The star blinged-out a crop top and risqué maxi skirt to pose on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet.
2021: American Music Awards
Cline hopped onto the cut-out bandwagon in 2021, wearing this sultry Mônot number to the 2021 AMAs.
2021: MTV Movie & TV Awards
Cline matched her neon orange mini with glittery sandal heels.
2018: Boy Erased Premiere
Cline spent the early stages of her career experimenting with silhouettes and looks like this bridal white suit she wore to the Boy Erased premiere.
2018: Toronto International Film Festival
One of Cline’s first red carpet appearances came during the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. Soon enough, dresses like this floral ballgown would quickly become a go-to for the actress.