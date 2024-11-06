FASHION

The Best Of Madelyn Cline’s All-American Red Carpet Style

by Matthew Velasco
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline to find her footing on the red carpet. As soon as the series took Netflix by storm in 2020, Cline quickly established herself on the step and repeat with refined silhouettes and lots of sequins and sparkle to match.

The Charleston native (fittingly, that’s also where OBX is set) brings an all-American spirit to the red carpet, whether she’s in floor-length Tommy Hilfiger at the Met Gala or decked out in metallic Oscar de la Renta embroidery. Aside from the occasional archival moment, Cline has also made inroads with top European houses like Givenchy, Armani, and Stella McCartney. While she usually strays away from patterns and prints, the actress isn’t afraid to really make a statement with exposed lingerie or risky cut-outs.

Below, revisit the best of Madelyn Cline’s red carpet style.

2024: Outer Banks Season Four Premiere

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress referenced the Tommy Hilfiger archive for the Outer Banks season four premiere where she donned a high-slit white gown from the label’s spring 2010 collection.

2024: Met Gala

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cline took a straightforward approach to the 2024 Met Gala theme, wearing a floral-trimmed Tommy Hilfiger confection to the annual event.

2024: Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For the 2024 Oscars after parties, Cline sizzled in a low-cut and sheer Givenchy gown.

2023: CFDA Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Cline lit up the 2023 CFDA Awards in this shimmery Oscar de la Renta gown.

2023: MTV Video Music Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress put her spin on the lingerie red carpet trend during the 2023 MTV VMAs. Her nude Givenchy gown featured a fitted corset and a see-through skirt.

2023: Met Gala

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

Cline went classic for her Met Gala debut in 2023. She slipped into a floor-length Stella McCartney gown that was dripping in silver fringe.

2023: Hollywood Critics Association’s Film Awards

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn would have loved the Old Hollywood Armani Privé dress Cline wore to a 2023 red carpet.

2023: Outer Banks Season Three Premiere

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cline packed on the sparkle in a Stella McCartney slip dress to attend the Outer Banks season three premiere.

2023: Critics Choice Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress amped up a typical black gown with festive plumage during the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

2022: Glass Onion L.A. Premiere

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress dipped back into the archives for the Glass Onion L.A. premiere. She settled on this strappy Atelier Versace look from the spring 2018 season.

2022: Glass Onion London Premiere

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

During the London premiere of Glass Onion, Cline looked chic in this drop-shoulder Tom Ford number.

2021: The Matrix Resurrections Premiere

Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In plunging Alexandre Vauthier couture, Cline definitely nailed the dress code for The Matrix Resurrections premiere.

2021: People’s Choice Awards

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

The star blinged-out a crop top and risqué maxi skirt to pose on the 2021 People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

2021: American Music Awards

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cline hopped onto the cut-out bandwagon in 2021, wearing this sultry Mônot number to the 2021 AMAs.

2021: MTV Movie & TV Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cline matched her neon orange mini with glittery sandal heels.

2018: Boy Erased Premiere

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Cline spent the early stages of her career experimenting with silhouettes and looks like this bridal white suit she wore to the Boy Erased premiere.

2018: Toronto International Film Festival

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of Cline’s first red carpet appearances came during the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. Soon enough, dresses like this floral ballgown would quickly become a go-to for the actress.