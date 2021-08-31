For about a minute, while scrolling through Instagram today, we were sure that Madonna was posting outtakes of her 2009 “Blame It On Rio” cover story shot by Steven Klein for this magazine. In that spread, Madonna famously traipsed around a Brazilian vacation home in a cavalcade of little black dresses, robes, sunglasses, and lingerie amongst a small army of shirtless male models (one of whom she’d go on to date for a bit). This, of course, is not to be confused with her landmark “Justify My Love” video, in which she also makes the most of black lingerie and a hotel room. Though, as it turns out, the mini-photoshoot Madonna uploaded to Instagram today was entirely new material, proving that at 63 there’s still no one better when it comes to stealing the scene with some black silk and white sheets.

While Madonna’s Instagram still has the charmingly chaotic DIY hallmarks it’s always had since she first joined the platform, over the summer it seems that she’s incorporated more planned and professional material (perhaps she’s seen Kristen McMenamy’s IG?). She even turned a July family picnic into a David LaChapelle-esque photoshoot. For this boudoir endeavor, she tagged creative assistant Rita Melssen, personal photographer Ricardo Gomes, hairdresser Andy LeCompte for their assistance. (LeCompte, by the way, also did Madonna’s hair for the “Blame It On Rio” spread 12 years ago. He shared his tips on how to get the best home blowout here).

Madonna wore black Louboutins, a lace nightgown, black fishnets with matching gloves, and of course lots of jewelry. Apparently, much of the fashion for the shoot came straight from Madge’s own closet, as she revealed on IG stories.

via @Madonna's IG.