It’s the summer of black leather. Maika Monroe turned up on the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming buzzy horror film Longlegs in a black leather bra on Monday. The look puts her on the pulse with the exposed bra trend and makes her the latest in a string of women (including her fellow arthouse scream queen Mia Goth who slipped into a little black Versace number) sliding into black leather.

Monroe’s look was a black leather strapless bra top with a wrap skirt of the same material featuring a knot and cutout at the hip — the bra also tied in the back. She styled the look as it appeared on the Courrèges fall 2024 runaway with the brand's black leather second skin boots featuring a pointed toe. The effect meant that the leg and foot seamlessly blended in where the hem of the skirt left off. Second skin boots — frankly— were also trending this year, notably on European runways. Gucci, Dior, Acne Studios and more showed various variations in Milan and Paris.

Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The look was styled by the duo Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo

To up the slightly edgy, goth vibes, Monroe wore her nails long and sharpened from Lost Angels Beauty. The rest of her glam she kept simple except for a slightly dark eye done by makeup artist Jenna Kristina. She also sported a Gismondi 1754 diamond ring.