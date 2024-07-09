Mia Goth Is In Her Femme Fatale Era With This LBD
For her first time as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mia Goth wore a little black dress. And it seems appropriate: the little black dress is the sort of no brainer, classic look for any one. It’s a timeless staple. And so when you’re nervous about a late night stop to promote your new film (it was MaXXXine) quieting down the noise with a sure-fire bet is a solid choice. Enter Versace.
As she’s promoting the thriller, Goth and stylist Danielle Goldberg added a bit of an edge to the look, a hint of femme fatale if you will. The Versace dress, which hit at the knee is made of black leather — more likely than you would think in the House of Gianni. It features a structured bodice, with visible boning and is skin tight, hewing closely to the actor’s curves.
With it, Goth wore tall pointy patent black leather heels (from Versace, naturally) as well as a black leather shoulder bag and black round frames. Adir Abergel curled her hair for a slightly wavy and tousled look, while Nina Park did a similarly natural makeup beat.
Goth has been going all black for the MaXXXine press tour. She opened it up in June at the premiere in a Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress featuring a grommeted neckline, halter top and exposed back. The fetish inspirations were clear as the piece was a part of the brand’s Robert Mapplethorpe collection. She’s also