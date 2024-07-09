For her first time as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Mia Goth wore a little black dress. And it seems appropriate: the little black dress is the sort of no brainer, classic look for any one. It’s a timeless staple. And so when you’re nervous about a late night stop to promote your new film (it was MaXXXine) quieting down the noise with a sure-fire bet is a solid choice. Enter Versace.

As she’s promoting the thriller, Goth and stylist Danielle Goldberg added a bit of an edge to the look, a hint of femme fatale if you will. The Versace dress, which hit at the knee is made of black leather — more likely than you would think in the House of Gianni. It features a structured bodice, with visible boning and is skin tight, hewing closely to the actor’s curves.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

With it, Goth wore tall pointy patent black leather heels (from Versace, naturally) as well as a black leather shoulder bag and black round frames. Adir Abergel curled her hair for a slightly wavy and tousled look, while Nina Park did a similarly natural makeup beat.

Goth has been going all black for the MaXXXine press tour. She opened it up in June at the premiere in a Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress featuring a grommeted neckline, halter top and exposed back. The fetish inspirations were clear as the piece was a part of the brand’s Robert Mapplethorpe collection. She’s also