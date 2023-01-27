Mia Goth’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are a Haunting Whisper

If you need help figuring out
Mia Goth’s favorite color to wear, we’ll give you an obvious hint: her last name is Goth. Ever since she debuted on screen back in 2013’s Nymphomaniac, a film so shocking it even stands out amid director Lars Von Trier’s provocative oeuvre, Goth’s filmic works have leaned toward over-the-top horror, like Suspiria, Pearl, and the upcoming Sundance hit . While her movies scream (or aim to make you scream), her personal fashion sense is more of a haunting whisper. She favors little black dresses with pale, subtle makeup reminiscent of an exquisite antique doll found in an attic. While she makes some exceptions to that formula (and who wouldn’t, for Valentino couture?), time and time again, the British scream queen returns to her differing takes on her LBD red carpet uniform. Here, a look at Goth’s red carpet fashion history. Infinity Pool Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine
At a Louis Vuitton-hosted dinner in Los Angeles to celebrate
W’s Best Performances issue, Goth showed up in one of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s recent plays on proportions, layered over a classic black turtleneck. Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage
For the Academy’s Governors Awards, Goth mixed things up in a scarlet statement coat from Dolce & Gabbana—but of course, she’s layered a trusty LBD underneath.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
For the premiere of
Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, Goth really leaned into her scream queen reputation with a haunting veil over a black lace dress courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda.
2022: Academy Museum Gala
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
At the Academy Museum Gala, Goth wore Armani while channeling classic Morticia Adams in this velvet, full-length gown.
2022: Venice Film Festival
Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Even when she’s channeling classic Italian glamour, she’s still doing it in head-to-toe black. Again, it’s Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda.
2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
At Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscar shindig, Goth mixed it up, pairing a black skirt with a skin tone-hued bra top from Givenchy.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
A rare hint of cream at a rare journey outside of the horror genre, at the Emma premiere in New York City. This look is from Proenza Schouler.
2020: Tory Burch Fashion Show
Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage
Goth proved Tory Burch has range.
2019: Pirelli Calendar Launch
Photo by Jacopo Raule/WireImage
While in Italy for the launch of the Pirelli calendar, Goth put a glamorous spin on her trademark black—this time, with a leg split that would make Angelina Jolie jealous. Givenchy was the atelier responsible for the look.
Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Goth made some concessions for Chloé (see: the plaid shorts), but still kept things haunting with a lace collar over a billowing black top.
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Black, black, black again—this time, at Prada.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Valentino is known for its bold use of colors, so even Goth had to up the saturation in honor of attending the brand’s couture show back in 2019.
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
For Dior Couture, she set the saturation back down, but avoided full black.
2018:
Suspiria London Premiere Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Technically, “reflective” isn’t a color, but this Givenchy Couture look the actress wore in London was still eclectic by her standards.
2018:
Suspiria London Premiere Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage
At the Venice Film Festival premiere of
Suspiria, Goth allowed some couture embellishments on her black Givenchy gown. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Well, if you’re lucky enough to score an invite to a Chanel show, you might as well go all-in on the Chanel woman aesthetic.
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images
At Calvin Klein, Goth allowed a statement bolt of color with this magenta neckline adorning her little black dress.
Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada
Earlier in her career, Goth was a bit more open to color and pattern. Here, she practically looks like a forest fairy in a green printed Prada dress.
2016: IFTA Film & Drama Awards
Photo by Phillip Massey/Getty Images
This pale pink dress Goth wore to a 2016 awards show in Dublin, Ireland is practically romantic.
2014: Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Photo by Rindoff/Le Segretain/French Select/Getty Images
But she’s always gravitated towards black, as evidenced by this number from a 2014 Louis Vuitton show.