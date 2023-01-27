Mia Goth’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are a Haunting Whisper

If you need help figuring out Mia Goth’s favorite color to wear, we’ll give you an obvious hint: her last name is Goth. Ever since she debuted on screen back in 2013’s Nymphomaniac, a film so shocking it even stands out amid director Lars Von Trier’s provocative oeuvre, Goth’s filmic works have leaned toward over-the-top horror, like Suspiria, Pearl, and the upcoming Sundance hit Infinity Pool. While her movies scream (or aim to make you scream), her personal fashion sense is more of a haunting whisper. She favors little black dresses with pale, subtle makeup reminiscent of an exquisite antique doll found in an attic. While she makes some exceptions to that formula (and who wouldn’t, for Valentino couture?), time and time again, the British scream queen returns to her differing takes on her LBD red carpet uniform. Here, a look at Goth’s red carpet fashion history.

2023: W Magazine Dinner Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W Magazine At a Louis Vuitton-hosted dinner in Los Angeles to celebrate W’s Best Performances issue, Goth showed up in one of creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s recent plays on proportions, layered over a classic black turtleneck.

2022: Governors Awards Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage For the Academy’s Governors Awards, Goth mixed things up in a scarlet statement coat from Dolce & Gabbana—but of course, she’s layered a trusty LBD underneath.

2022: Pearl Premiere Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images For the premiere of Pearl at the Toronto International Film Festival, Goth really leaned into her scream queen reputation with a haunting veil over a black lace dress courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images At the Academy Museum Gala, Goth wore Armani while channeling classic Morticia Adams in this velvet, full-length gown.

2022: Venice Film Festival Photo by Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Even when she’s channeling classic Italian glamour, she’s still doing it in head-to-toe black. Again, it’s Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda.

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage At Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscar shindig, Goth mixed it up, pairing a black skirt with a skin tone-hued bra top from Givenchy.

2020: Emma Premiere Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images A rare hint of cream at a rare journey outside of the horror genre, at the Emma premiere in New York City. This look is from Proenza Schouler.

2020: Tory Burch Fashion Show Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage Goth proved Tory Burch has range.

2019: Pirelli Calendar Launch Photo by Jacopo Raule/WireImage While in Italy for the launch of the Pirelli calendar, Goth put a glamorous spin on her trademark black—this time, with a leg split that would make Angelina Jolie jealous. Givenchy was the atelier responsible for the look.

2019: Chloé Fashion Show Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Goth made some concessions for Chloé (see: the plaid shorts), but still kept things haunting with a lace collar over a billowing black top.

2019: Prada Fashion Show Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada Black, black, black again—this time, at Prada.

2019: Valentino Couture Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Valentino is known for its bold use of colors, so even Goth had to up the saturation in honor of attending the brand’s couture show back in 2019.

2019: Dior Couture Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Dior Couture, she set the saturation back down, but avoided full black.

2018: Suspiria London Premiere Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage Technically, “reflective” isn’t a color, but this Givenchy Couture look the actress wore in London was still eclectic by her standards.

2018: Suspiria London Premiere Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage At the Venice Film Festival premiere of Suspiria, Goth allowed some couture embellishments on her black Givenchy gown.

2018: Chanel Show Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Well, if you’re lucky enough to score an invite to a Chanel show, you might as well go all-in on the Chanel woman aesthetic.

2019: Calvin Klein Show Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images At Calvin Klein, Goth allowed a statement bolt of color with this magenta neckline adorning her little black dress.

2016: Prada Dinner Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada Earlier in her career, Goth was a bit more open to color and pattern. Here, she practically looks like a forest fairy in a green printed Prada dress.

2016: IFTA Film & Drama Awards Photo by Phillip Massey/Getty Images This pale pink dress Goth wore to a 2016 awards show in Dublin, Ireland is practically romantic.