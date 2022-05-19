Maisie Williams isn’t ready to let go of her latest role just yet. The 25-year-old actor attended Wednesday night premiere of the upcoming FX series Pistol wearing an ensemble that we’d imagine her character, Jordan (née Pamela Rooke), would have picked up at her close pal Vivienne Westwood’s iconic London boutique Sex. And while you may not know her name, you definitely know Jordan’s style: She pioneered the look we’ve come to think as London punk. And while plenty adopted her style, you could always find Jordan in the crowd of the Sex Pistols shows she frequented in the 1970s, when the series takes place: The “It” girl was known to tease her platinum blonde hair into a gravity-defying bouffant. (Williams opted to instead slick her own platinum blonde hair into a bun.)

While she’s very much a Thom Browne ambassador, Williams has been known to rep up-and-coming designers (including her boyfriend Reuben Selby). This time, she went with the Chinese-born, New York-based designer Rui Zhou, selecting a floor-length black dress with cutouts and fishnet sleeves. Zhou’s body conscious, cutout-heavy garments have become quite popular with younger starlets (Ariana Grande, Pablo Vittar, and Dua Lipa are all fans), but few have managed to make them quite as punk appropriate as Williams.

Maisie Williams attends Vanity Fair and FX’s Pistol screening at the Metrograph in New York City on May 18, 2022. Photo by Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images

Having just wrapped Pistol, Williams already has another TV show lined up. She’s set to star as Catherine Dior, the couturier Christian Dior’s little-known sister, in what’s shaping up to be an epic show about his and Coco Chanel’s rivalry and the Paris fashion scene on Apple TV+.