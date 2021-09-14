No matter how simple it may look through the glow of your screen, rest assured that any Chanel you spot on the Met Gala red carpet took a mind-boggling amount of hours to make. In keeping with tradition, the spring 2020 couture ensemble that house ambassador Margaret Qualley wore on Monday night was the product of 1,300 hours of labor in the atelier. Upon closer inspection, her dreamy white organdy and silky tulle gown was full covered in intricate florals—at least 95,000 embroidered glass beads, sequins, and crystals, to be precise. It appears chez Chanel, those who earn the title of couture bride get the royal treatment: the 26-year-old topped it all off with a white gold and diamond tiara and earrings. Take it all in from behind the scenes, here.

Photographed by Matthew Kristall Qualley has so far worn a white dress to all three Met Galas she attended; pre-Chanel ambassadorship, she went with one-sleeved Prabal Gurung and polka-dot Giambattista Valli.

Photographed by Matthew Kristall A pearl necklace and statement ring rounded out her array of 18-karat white gold and diamond jewelry. Both also featured cultured pearls.

Photographed by Matthew Kristall Rather than a typical princess-y tiara, Qualley chose a delicate one that almost resembled a (luxury) headband.

Photographed by Matthew Kristall Inspired by Qualley’s gown, Kara Yoshimoto Bua played up the 1920s vibe and “young innocence” of full eyebrows.