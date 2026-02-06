At last night’s Wuthering Heights premiere in London, Margot Robbie taught a poignant lesson in method dressing, stepping out in a replica of a bracelet made from Emily Brontë’s hair. This afternoon, the star was at it yet again, with another referential moment. This time, she turned to the runways for inspiration.

Robbie attended a Q&A at Claridge’s in London in a head-to-toe look straight from the Vivienne Westwood archives. The outfit combined two of house’s most famous silhouettes: a corset top and a “mini-crini” skirt. Corset tops are pretty much synonymous with Westwood (Elle Fanning just wore a mutated version of one earlier this week), but the “mini-crini” skirt has actually been part of Westwood house codes for longer. The item, which first debuted for the brand’s spring 1985 show, blends the historic hooped shapes of Victorian crinolines with the modernity of a mini skirt, making it the perfect addition to Robbie’s press style. She finished the look with Christian Louboutin’s “Conquilla” pumps, which boast an unconventional sloped high heel.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After spending the early stretch of her Wuthering Heights press tour in custom and fresh-off-the-runway looks, Robbie has shifted into full fashion-history mode this week. At a Paris photo-call, the star delivered her first vintage moment of the promotional circuit, turning to John Galliano and slipping into a lingerie-inspired look from the designer’s eponymous spring 1992 collection.

The London premiere had a sentimental twist, however. Dressed in a custom Dilara Findikoglu naked dress, Robbie hit the red carpet with a braided hair bracelet on her left wrist. Designed in collaboration with the Brontë Parsonage Museum, it was meant to imitate a bracelet woven with the hair of Emily and Ann Brontë owned by their sister Charlotte. Robbie polished the look with archival Boucheron brooches from the early 1900s.

This week, Robbie is proving that a press tour can double as a masterclass in fashion—and literary—history.