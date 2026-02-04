Margot Robbie Channels a Punky Empress Joséphine in 1992 Galliano

Margot Robbie’s Barbie press tour two years ago was a parade of archival fashion moments, but so far the actor had resisted revisiting the past while promoting Wuthering Heights. That changed this afternoon in London, where Robbie arrived at a photo call wearing a bona fide piece of fashion history. It marked her first major vintage pull of the press tour.

Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal sourced a full look from John Galliano’s landmark spring 1992 runway show. The ensemble centered on a jacquard coat trimmed with light pink plumes along the shoulders and cuffs. But don’t expect the rest of the outfit to play it safe for the winter cold. It leaned into lingerie aesthetics, with a black micro-mini skirt that attached to sheer red stockings via garters. Robbie and Mukamal added their own flair, deciding to pair it with retro glasses and blue satin pumps for contrast. It was originally shown on the runway with silver mules and elaborate hair clips.

Getty Images

Photo by Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images

For his eponymous line’s spring 1992 show, “Napoeleon and Joséphine,” Galliano looked to the relationship between France’s Napoleon Bonaparte and Empress Joséphine for inspiration. He Galliano-ified the source material, of course, showing sheer gowns, midriff-baring tailored frock coats, playful top hats, and bare-chested slip dresses. The presentation featured top models of the era, including Kate Moss and Helena Christensen, the latter of whom modeled Robbie’s look.

A drawing of Empress Joséphine de Beauharnais, published circa 1869. Universal History Archive / Contributor via Getty Images

So far, the bulk of Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour has been comprised of fresh-off-the-runway and custom numbers. The actor has commissioned bespoke looks from Thom Browne, Schiaparelli, and mostly recently Chanel, having worn a dazzling dress by Matthieu Blazy to the Paris premiere. She’s also worn current season looks from the likes of Victoria Beckham and Dilara Findikoglu.

But this afternoon, the actor proved that no one mines the archives with the ease that she does.