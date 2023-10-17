There’s a reason Greek-American opera singer Maria Callas was known as “La Divinia,” or the divine one. In addition to the late soprano’s recognizable bel canto singing style, her distinctive, dark features became a pivotal part of her image. While the Manhattan-born songstress was often the subject of outsized attention from the press (like her alleged temperamental behavior and affair with shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis), she became one of the most recognizable international artists of the ’50s and ’60s and is still one of classical music’s best selling voices.

Both on and off the stage, Callas’ personal style epitomized glamour in every sense of the word with dramatic furs, dreamy ball gowns, and nearly everything in between. Fittingly, Callas’ life (specifcally her latter years) will be the subject of Chilean auteur Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic, Maria, starring Angelina Jolie. Photos of the American actress, who is also known for her equally chic style, as the opera singer have already hit the press—and the resemblance is rather uncanny. So, as we wait for Maria to grace our screens, take a look back at Maria Callas’ signature style, below.

R. Powell/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Personifying ’50s travel style in a elegant suit set and hat during a trip to London.

Archivio Cameraphoto Epoche/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Here, relaxing seaside in Venice while wearing a floral one-piece and dramatic earrings.

Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Who knew riding in the passenger seat could look this chic?

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Taking the audience’s breath away as Cio-Cio-San in Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images Looking regal in a velvet gown and cape before taking the stage at the National Opera of Paris.

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Here, wearing a collared evening coat and ballet flats in 1958.

New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News/Getty Images Portraying Princess Hatsheput of Egypt, in millions worth of jewels for good measure, in the ’50s.

Express/Archive Photos/Getty Images Looking as elegant as ever in a tulle and lace gown before hitting the stage in London.

STILLS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Giving Audrey Hepburn a run for her money with an a-line dress, dazzling jewels, and a fur stole.

ullstein bild Dtl./ullstein bild/Getty Images On the Spanish streets, in a fur-trimmed trench, in the late ’50s.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Callas’ ’50s jet set fashion was never short on fur, hats, and certainly, glamour.

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images In a floral cocktail dress next to her love affair, Aristotle Onassis, in the early ’60s.

James Andanson/Sygma/Getty Images To the left of French socialite, Liliane Bettencourt, in 1968.

picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images If looks could kill—signing autographs in 1959.

Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images Wearing a belted shirtdress while traveling in Greece with Athina Livanos Onassis.

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Staging a picturesque arrival in Milan with her beloved pet pooch.

NOA/Roger Viollet/Getty Images Delighting in a two-toned evening gown with Helene Rochas and film producer Georges Cravenne.

Pierre VAUTHEY/Sygma/Getty Images Stealing the show in one her signature fur coats.

John Franks/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Making a grand entrance in London wearing a look fit for a Queen.

ullstein bild Dtl./ullstein bild/Getty Images The ultimate belted ’50s look, here, in Paris.