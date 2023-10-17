There’s a reason Greek-American opera singer Maria Callas was known as “La Divinia,” or the divine one. In addition to the late soprano’s recognizable bel canto singing style, her distinctive, dark features became a pivotal part of her image. While the Manhattan-born songstress was often the subject of outsized attention from the press (like her alleged temperamental behavior and affair with shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis), she became one of the most recognizable international artists of the ’50s and ’60s and is still one of classical music’s best selling voices.
Both on and off the stage, Callas’ personal style epitomized glamour in every sense of the word with dramatic furs, dreamy ball gowns, and nearly everything in between. Fittingly, Callas’ life (specifcally her latter years) will be the subject of Chilean auteur Pablo Larraín’s upcoming biopic, Maria, starring Angelina Jolie. Photos of the American actress, who is also known for her equally chic style, as the opera singer have already hit the press—and the resemblance is rather uncanny. So, as we wait for Maria to grace our screens, take a look back at Maria Callas’ signature style, below.