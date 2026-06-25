These days, it’s rare to see the same dress on the red carpet more than once—but not for Chanel. One of the label’s latest designs by creative director Matthieu Blazy has gotten a second moment in the spotlight this week, thanks to Marion Cotillard.

Today, Cotillard stepped out on the red carpet for the Biarritz Film Festival in a frothy dress from Chanel’s metiers d’art 2026 collection. The sweeping, V-necked piece featured a sheer base covered in a pattern of glittering black, nude, and green diamonds, cinched at the front by black silk bows. A train of layered feathers in a pale mint hue finished the piece with a dramatic finish.

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Cotillard layered the piece over a pair of nude-toned trousers with a high waistline for fuller coverage. Meanwhile, a pair of glossy black pumps and small huggie earrings finished her outfit. Through their subtle finishes and dimensions, each allowing the statement-making dress’ sparkle and texture to further draw the eye.

Though it’s not surprising Cotillard wore Chanel to the film festival—after all, she’s been a house ambassador since 2020, as well as a former face of its Chanel No. 5 fragrance—it is surprising for the dress to be back on the red carpet. Earlier this year, the same piece was worn by Sarah Pidgeon for the premiere of FX’s Love Story. On that occasion, the rising star paired the piece with black silk trousers, further enhancing its dark geometric patterns.

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By wearing the same Chanel dress, Cotillard showed a different take on styling the piece with subtle shifts in color and silhouette. Plus, it added to her experimental, yet chic fashion repertoire that she’s developed over the years, always imbued with a chic French nonchalance. While in Biarritz, there’s sure to be more fashionable moments to come for the actor—as well as her fellow Chanel ambassador Kristen Stewart, who’s in attendance to oversee the festival’s international feature film competition. With Blazy pulling double-duty to dress each star, it’s clear Chanel’s reign on the red carpet this year has no signs of slowing down.