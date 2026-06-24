There’s no lack of daring, rule-breaking, and bold Chanel outfits in Kristen Stewart’s red carpet history—in fact, they often define her wardrobe. With her latest look, the star continued that individualistic streak while playing with the French label’s house codes—and embracing one of her longtime go-to styles.

At the Biarritz Film Festival—where she’s presiding over the jury of its international feature film competition—Stewart stepped out in an outfit fresh from Chanel’s cruise 2027 runway. Her ensemble featured a pair of close-fitting knit black shorts with red and cream-striped trim, paired beneath a matching off-shoulder dress. The actor cinched the set with a black leather belt adorned by a gold Chanel monogram buckle, paired with rounded sunglasses and glossy black dress loafers.

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While a stark contrast to the more formal attire worn by other guests, Stewart’s outfit actually wasn’t out of place for Biarritz—or Chanel, for that matter—at all. Fittingly, the actor’s ensemble hailed from its cruise collection that was both inspired by and held in the seaside French city earlier this spring. On the runway, the knit look was accessorized more heavily than Stewart’s attire. However, save for the belt’s darker color and shoe choice, its pairing and silhouette was the same as originally presented by creative director Matthieu Blazy.

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Chanel cruise 2027 Courtesy of Chanel

It continued her longtime love affair with shorts on the red carpet. Over the years, the actor’s sported thigh-high hot pants from the label at its runway shows and the Oscars, as well as various shorts crafted in tweed, leather, and silk—and even high-waisted basketball, button-up, and sequined open-knit crochet iterations—on the red carpet. Plus, who could forget her micro-shorts romper from the Venice Film Festival while promoting Spencer? For Stewart, the opportunities and options to wear a set of eye-catching shorts are endless.

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Of course, the actor can always be trusted to make a daring style statement that rebels against the red carpet’s traditional norms. After all, she’s had 13 years of experience doing exactly that with Chanel. Through the years, Stewart’s worn everything from sheer dresses to barely-buttoned, colorful, and see-through suits by the label, including her latest dress code-violating outfits at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She’s notably one of the only celebrities to hold the position under the tenures of Karl Lagerfeld, Virginie Viard, and now Blazy. With plenty of experimental takes on Chanel’s house codes designed by the latter, there’s no shortage of bold fashion statements for Stewart to choose next.