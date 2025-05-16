Leave it to Kristen Stewart, a long-time proponent of formal shorts, to put a sheer twist on the concept of red carpet hot pants. In fact, her latest take on shorts aren’t really shorts at all.

Today, Stewart attended the Cannes Film Festival photo call for her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, in a blush pink Chanel look from their fall 2025 collection. She slipped into a pair of tweed mini shorts which, thanks to a long overlay of sheer fabric, were a touch more formal than the average pair of micro trunks. Stewart paired her shorts-skirt hybrid with a matching cardigan that she left unbuttoned. The tweed piece featured the same transparent detailing as Stewart’s bottoms.

Instead of the black boots shown on the Chanel runway, Stewart opted for a pair of peep-toe sandals. The star also dyed the tips of her blonde hair a dark pink color so as to match the hue of her look.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stewart’s dedication to wearing shorts even on the most formal of occasions has long been documented. The actor made history at the 2022 Oscars as the first person to ever wear formal shorts to the event. More recently, Stewart turned to the summer staple during her Love Lies Bleeding press tour in 2024. Her latest experiment with the closet staple is fitting for her return to Cannes.

Stewart last attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, but her attendance this year is extra special. The star is finally unveiling her long-awaited directorial debut, The Chronology of Water. Stewart first announced the project in 2018 but faced financing setbacks over the years. It is inspired by author Lidia Yuknavitch’s best-selling memoir of the same name and stars Imogen Poots.

Later this evening, Stewart will hit the Cannes red carpet for her film’s premiere. And given her track-record at Cannes—in 2018, she broke the festival’s rules by walking the red carpet barefoot—she’s surely rather unfazed by the event’s new dress code. So, expect another red carpet statement from Stewart tonight.