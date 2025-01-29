Last night, Kristen Stewart mixed her new blonde hair with one of her familiar fashion favorites: a sheer power suit with nothing underneath.

The actress stepped out to a screening of Love Me, her AI robot love story with Steven Yeun, in Los Angeles. Her black lace Chanel look from the brand’s spring 2025 show was the perfect mix between business suit and high-fashion loungewear. Stewart naturally wore her jacket, which featured crochet detailing along the border, without a shirt. The actress topped off her look with Indie Sleaze eye makeup and wore her new dye job in a crimped look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stewart’s ‘do isn’t necessarily bleach blonde à la Marilyn. She opted to leave some of her brunette roots showing up top and faded out the lighter middle portion into a brass-y section at the bottom. And while Stewart’s hair is certainly fresh—she debuted it earlier this month while out with her fiancé Dylan Meyer—the color isn’t exactly “new.”

The actress famously went through a bleach blonde phase in the mid-2010s and, at one point, shaved off all of her hair into a buzz cut in 2017. In the time since, Stewart has mainly stuck to her natural brown color (aside from when she bleached her eyebrows in 2019) done in various cuts and shapes. For her Love Lies Bleeding press tour in 2024, Stewart rocked a shoulder-length mullet with bangs before chopping nearly all of it all off later in the year. It’s no wonder she once said that the length of her hair makes her do “everything differently.”

But like many who undergo stark beauty transformations, it makes sense that Stewart would revert to something familiar fashion-wise as she did last night. Truly, sheer dressing has become just as much of a constant in the actress’s red carpet playbook as have sudden hair changes.