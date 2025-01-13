Perhaps Kristen Stewart needed a reminder that blondes have more fun. Yesterday, the actress debuted a new (but very familiar) dye job while out in Los Angeles with her fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The ultra-private couple, who have been engaged since November 2021, stepped out to a screening of The Brutalist in casual-chic looks—from the looks of it, they used the three-hour-long film’s intermission period for a smoke break. They both wore white pants and sneakers, with Meyer opting for a black sweater and Stewart sporting a denim jacket. The actress-turned-director, who was last seen out and about in December with dark brown hair, rocked a fresh platinum ‘do with face-framing layers.

SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Stewart’s appearances over the past year, however few and far between, were marked by shoulder-length brown hair. She tackled her Loves Lies Bleeding press tour with a piece-y mullet cut with curtain bangs before chopping a few more layers into her hair in the fall. At one point in 2024, Stewart nearly cut all of her hair off.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stewart’s most recent cut and color is reminiscent of several choice beauty looks the actress has rocked at different points throughout her career. In the mid-2010s, after rising to fame with long natural brown hair, Stewart chopped most of it off and dyed it an ashy blonde color. She would rock that ‘do for a few years before shaving it into a buzz cut in 2017. Then there was her fiery tips and bleached blonde eyebrows at the 2019 Met Gala and her honey blonde “lob,” or long bob, not too long after.

Whether Stewart leaves her new blonde hair as is or debuts some sort of unexpected length in the near future remains to be seen. After all, this is someone who once said that the length of her hair makes her do “everything differently.”