While the premiere of Marty Supreme was full of bold red carpet fashion from its stars, the film’s after party took on a more laidback vibe. Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner coordinated in bright orange that screamed Southern California, but guests at the posh fête at the Chateau Marmont opted for pared-back outfits based in black that might have been better suited for Berlin.

Blackpink’s Rosé led the pack in a cropped black baby tee worn with flared blue jeans. Her pants went all the way over her shoes and featured a distressed, raw-edge hem. To avoid being too basic, she styled her look with a leather trench coat, worn chicly over her shoulders, glasses, and tousled hair.

Also getting in on the jeans memo was Rachel Sennott (her I Love LA co-star Odessa A’zion is the film’s female lead). Sennott’s pants looked straight out of the mid-2000s thanks to their low-rise silhouette, light wash, and flared silhouette. She added a daringly sheer long sleeve top.

Sister duo Elle and Dakota Fanning also showed their support for the Josh Safdie film. Elle starred in A Complete Unknown with Chalamet, and she got to know the actor’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, during the 2025 awards season.

Dakota continued the night’s unofficial dress code with her ensemble. The actor a black car coat with just a bralette and a burgundy pencil skirt underneath. Elle, meanwhile, cut a chic figure in an ankle-length black dress with a bateau neckline.

Then there was Charli xcx, who has been cementing her status in the film world of late. (Her upcoming meta movie, The Moment, features a cameo from Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner). The star did her version orparty wear in a head-to-toe black look anchored by a leather coat, loose-fitting trousers, and knife-point stilettos.

While everyone had different approaches to dressing, there was no shortage of “Club Classics” in Los Angeles last night.