The Row’s luxe accessories have been on the arms (and feet) of everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Kendall Jenner in recent months. And while the brand has received nearly every celebrity cosign imaginable, who better to show off their designers than house founders Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen? Well, on Thursday, the sisters did just that during a rare appearance in New York City.

The Olsens emerged from what appeared to be a slate of business meetings, folders in tow, wearing a pair of quintessential fall looks. And while we’ll get to their matching It bags later (of course, courtesy of The Row), let’s discuss their luxe outerwear first. While they both followed a similar formula, Mary-Kate brought a splash of color to her look with a burgundy velour coat, dark green track pants, and a sensible pair of blue Valsport sneakers. Ashley opted for a similar trench-pant pairing but kept her color palette a touch more muted. The designer went with a strong-shouldered brown coat, baggy jeans, and a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Taking their similar ensembles one step further, the sisters both carried alligator top handle bags from their brand. Mary-Kate appeared to go with the Lady Bag, complete with a leather tassel, while Ashley opted for the Margaux style (which has also been sported by the likes of Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes). Many matching celebrity moments often feel forced. But with the Olsens, it’s clear that they would sport these looks with or without their sister—and it makes sense that they would have very similar pieces on rotation given that their brand is at the peak of “stealth wealth” wardrobe dressing discourse. And on Wednesday, Ashley again showed off her signature style during a solo outing in the Big Apple.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

The star hit the city streets wearing wide-legged washed denim (that followed a shape close to her sister’s pair), a navy beanie, and a wool poncho. She carried the same bag as she did Thursday, but instead of dad sneakers, she switched things up with a controversial sandal with exposed socks. Judging by the formulaic feel of Ashley’s two outfits, it’s apparent the Olsens’ day-to-day style is just always this cool.