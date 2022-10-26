Megan Fox has been experimenting with different hair colors this year, departing from her signature deep brown curtain. On Tuesday night at the Time100 Next gala, she settled on fresh shade of dark red locks, pairing the new look with a shimmering orange gown by Maison Yeya.

The dress featured a thigh high slit with yards of fabric piled around her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure. The low cut square bodice in combination with the crimson hair brought to mind the va-va-voom style of icon Jessica Rabbit.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She styled the dress with heavy gold bracelets, a square hardshell clutch, and gold heeled sandals. The autumnal shades are very much in the spirit of Halloween, and they certainly maker her blue eyes pop.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

MGK was bleached freshly blonde and wearing an Edward Scissorhands ensemble, with black vinyl pants, black leather boots, black vinyl gloves connected over his shoulders, and a sheer, shimmering corset.

THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox told Vogue earlier this year that Kelly’s adventurousness when dressing has been influencing her style, including her hair.

“Before it wasn’t something I was focused on or thought about,” she began. “Because as an actress I had been classified or put in the category of being a sex symbol. And publicists come in and they bring in a stylist and it’s all about dressing more seriously, so that the world will take you more seriously as an actor. But they weren’t dressing me the way in which I liked to express myself. So I kind of gave up on fashion. I was like, I don’t fucking care, whatever you put me in because I’m not going to like it anyway.”

She added, “Until I met him. Musicians have so much freedom to express themselves in the way that they dress. They can be so much more flamboyant than actors usually can. Prior to being famous everyone who knew me always knew that I would always wear one really insane piece, and everybody would be like, ‘you dress weird.’ And it wasn’t until I was molded and had to dress one way that I gave up on that. And being with him, obviously, he’s slightly eccentric in the way that he dresses—and that has freed me up to express myself more.”