Celebrities wearing the same outfits is nothing new. Pretty much everyone and their mother has worn Pierpaolo Piccioli’s fall/winter 2022 collection for Valentino at this point, and numerous musicians have been spotted in Chopova Lowena’s pleated skirts. Still, when three stars all wear the same exact piece, it does tend to make us sit up and take notice, especially when each one styles it in their own, unique way. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion wore a dress from Bottega Veneta’s fall/winter 2021 collection, becoming the third celebrity to do so, and hey, everyone knows three’s a party.

On Wendesday, the rapper shared photos on Instagram in the piece—a strapless mini dress in a bright turquoise color with a quirky yarn detail on the sides to accentuate the hips. Megan’s stylist, Eric Archibald, turned his client into a modern day Cinderella in the dress, pulling her hair up into an elegant bun just begging to be topped with a tiara, and adding some dangling gold earring that almost reached her shoulders. On the bottom, the rapper kept things simple, wearing strappy Bottega heels in the same hue.

The last time we saw this dress in the wild, it was on Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore it to Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega debut back in February. Unlike Megan, Ross styled the look similarly to how it was originally presented last spring. With the help of her stylist, Karla Welch, she paired the dress with thigh-high brown lug sole boots from the brand, and topped it off with a matching leather jacket. She then finished off the look with the brand’s popular padded cassette bag in a similar blue hue.

But, per usual, it was Dua Lipa who originally brought this dress into our lives after its debut in September 2021. The singer wore it on New Year’s Eve this year as she celebrated the holiday in St. Barths. She went for more of a glam look, in the realm of Megan, and paired the dress with gold platform heels, and a chain charm necklace, a simple styling moment for the usually over-the-top singer.

The three looks prove the diversity of this dress, that it can go from glam to cool in just a second with the right styling. And now that these three icons have already worn the piece, it could end up on just about anyone next. Or, if someone else likes the design, but is trying to mix it up a little, might we suggest the version in white?

