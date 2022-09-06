Meghan Markle Brings Big Pants to Europe

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in jolly old England. The couple is on their first “working” visit since stepping away from the royal family in March 2020. The trip on Monday with an appearance at the opening ceremony for the One Young World Summit in Manchester, where the Duchess made a statement when she stepped out dressed head-to-toe in eye-catching red.

At the event, Markle delivered the keynote speech, speaking to the importance of young people and the change they can make in the world. “You are the future...but you are also the present,” she said. She was dressed in a monochrome look from sustainable brand Another Tomorow, including their Bow blouse and tailored pants in a matching hue. She finished off the ensemble with red Aquazurra heels, gold hoops, and a low ponytail.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The next day, Markle embraced softer tones for a trip with Harry to Düsseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games' One Year to Go event. For that visit, Markle opted to wear a sleeveless, cream knit top from Anine Bing, which she paired with wide-leg Brandon Maxwell trousers in a slightly darker hue, proving she’s aware (and in support) of the current big pants trend. The Duchess paired the outfit with white pumps and a low bun.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023

The Invictus Games are always an important event for the couple as Harry founded the Paralympic-style sports tournament back in 2014 after visiting the Warrior Games in the US the year before.

Meghan and Harry’s work trip is not over just yet, however. On Thursday, they are expected to return to the U.K. to attend the Well Child Awards. No word on whether or not they will also squeeze in a visit with their family between all of these events.

