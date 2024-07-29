Meghan Markle is gearing up to launch her new business venture American Riviera Orchard. And, judging by her latest outfit, she’s already found her go-to CEO uniform. Over the weekend, Markle reinvented tried-and-true business suiting during the G9 Summer Summit in the Hamptons, New York.

Markle jetted to the swanky vacation destination for the event, which was hosted by Goop and Bumble investor Amy Griffin in support of female-owned businesses. For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex slipped into a matching linen set from the Australian brand St. Agni. She wore the brand’s “Overlap Waist Trousers” which featured an oversized fit and floor-skimming hemline with an asymmetrical closure. Instead of a classic suit jacket, Markle instead opted for a backless vest. The sleeveless piece, accented by a simple button and pocket details, was designed in the same linen fabric as her pants. The Suits alum topped off her look with a tousled updo, a stack of her favorite Cartier bracelets, and wide-frame sunglasses from Heidi Merrick.

The Duchess posed for photos with cosmetics guru Bobbi Brown and Jamie Kern Lima. According to sources, Markle and Lima traveled via private jet to the event, which included high-power guests such as Naomi Watts, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Katie Couric, and, of course, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow. Markle is reportedly eyeing investors and advice ahead of American Riviera Orchard’s launch.

@justbobbidotcom

@jamiekernlima

Markle announced the passion project turned business in March 2024 amid rumors that she’s positioning the post-Royal venture as an opportunity to become the new “Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, or Joanna Gaines.” At the time, Markle filed a trademark application with listed goods and services including tableware, cookbooks, and textiles as well as edible items like jellies, marmalades, and fruit preserves.

A month later, American Riviera Orchard’s first physical product hit the market (well, sort of) when Markle handed out a small batch of strawberry jam to select guests at the Royal Salute Polo Challenge. The jam, packaged in a glass jar and wrapped with a linen bow, seemed to be a hit. Fashion designer Tracy Robbins called the jam “delicious” as did Argentinian socialite Delfina Blaquier. Mindy Kaling said she’s “obsessed” with the jam and Tracee Ellis Ross also showed the Duchess support on Instagram.

The brand’s name is a nod to Montecito (the Santa Barbara enclave where Markle resides with Prince Harry) which is commonly referred to as the American Riviera. Per sources close to the Duchess, the line’s products “will reflect everything that she loves—family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.”

