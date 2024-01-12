At Gucci, Sabato De Sarno Makes a Classic Menswear Debut

The men’s fall 2024 shows have kicked off with a bang. At the Florence men’s trade show Pitti Immagine Uomo, guest designer S.S. Daley showed a whimsical, romantic collection; days later, it was announced that none other than Harry Styles had invested a minority stake in the British fashion brand. On January 12, Gucci led the pack for the start of Milan Fashion Week Men’s with creative director Sabato De Sarno’s debut menswear show in which he presented a continuation of his vision of luxury essentials for the house as first seen during his Ancora womenswear presentation. The result: a collection steeped in Italian heritage, with floor-grazing duster coats, oversized Jackie bags, and looks that are perfect for his-and-hers Gucci dressing. Fendi, Prada, and Giorgio Armani are up next in the Italian fashion capital, and there’s plenty more ahead in Paris, where the men’s train next stops from January 16 to 24. Dior Homme, Rick Owens, Loewe, and Wales Bonner join Valentino and Balmain Homme, which are making their return to the PFW schedule. And Pharrell will close things out with his second men’s collection for Louis Vuitton. Keep checking back here for the latest best looks from the fall 2024 runways.

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci Courtesy of Gucci

S.S. Daley Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

S.S. Daley Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images