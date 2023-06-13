This year’s spring/summer 2024 men’s fashion week is set to be one for the history books. Seven years ago—when the men’s arm of women’s ready-to-wear shows were still steeped in relative obscurity—we might not be making that kind of statement. But in 2023, it’s far from an exaggeration. This season, Pharrell Williams will make his big debut as the new creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear; Fendi, meanwhile, is headlining at the Pitti Uomo trade show in Florence. Ludovic de Saint Sernin will close out Paris Men’s Fashion Week just a month shy of it being announced that he was leaving Ann Demeulemeester following a single short season at the helm of the house. Presentations from Loewe, Hermès, Wales Bonner, and Valentino will take place across London, Florence, Milan, and Paris this month—and on June 12, Saint Laurent kicked things off with a special show in Berlin. Titled “Each Man Kills the Thing He Loves,” designer Anthony Vaccarello’s collection was unveiled inside the German capital’s Neue Nationalgalerie, “a Modernist masterpiece,” according to the brand. Indeed, that sort of designation applies to the collection, too—a range of gender-fluid garments printed with polka dot or leopard print, paired with high-waist, fluted pants. The pièce de résistance? Saint Laurent’s classic tuxedo, paired with a body-skimming satin tank top. With men’s fashion month bringing a new round of wardrobe inspiration for the upcoming season, we’ll be tracking the standout looks as soon as they hit the runway. Check back here often for the highlights.

Saint Laurent Courtesy of Saint Laurent

