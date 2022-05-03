The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
There was sure to be no shortage of glamorous, ultra-femme, Empire-waist dresses straight from the late 1800s at this year’s Met Gala—the second part of the Costume Institute’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, the first installment of which opened September 18, 2021. This time around, the theme “Gilded Glamour” provided a fabulous mood board foundation for the gala’s attendees—think opera-length gloves, dramatic trains, and plenty of glitz; the stuff of TikTok’s robust #regencycore community. Of course, celebrities like Blake Lively—who, with her husband Ryan Reynolds, cohosted the event—Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor had no plans to wear literal interpretations on Gilded Age fashion. Lively’s Art Deco gown with a long copper train was removable—and gave way to a turquoise skirt and matching gloves. Gerber topped her glittering Alexander McQueen gown with long, luxurious, wavy hair adorned with two pearl-encrusted clips. And Dynevor, who debuted a newly dark hairstyle, donned one of the most pervasive trends of the night: a chic black lace gown by Louis Vuitton. Below, see all our picks for the best dressed stars of the night.