The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala

There was sure to be no shortage of glamorous, ultra-femme, Empire-waist dresses straight from the late 1800s at this year’s Met Gala—the second part of the Costume Institute’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition, the first installment of which opened September 18, 2021. This time around, the theme “Gilded Glamour” provided a fabulous mood board foundation for the gala’s attendees—think opera-length gloves, dramatic trains, and plenty of glitz; the stuff of TikTok’s robust #regencycore community. Of course, celebrities like Blake Lively—who, with her husband Ryan Reynolds, cohosted the event—Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor had no plans to wear literal interpretations on Gilded Age fashion. Lively’s Art Deco gown with a long copper train was removable—and gave way to a turquoise skirt and matching gloves. Gerber topped her glittering Alexander McQueen gown with long, luxurious, wavy hair adorned with two pearl-encrusted clips. And Dynevor, who debuted a newly dark hairstyle, donned one of the most pervasive trends of the night: a chic black lace gown by Louis Vuitton. Below, see all our picks for the best dressed stars of the night.

Rosalía in Givenchy. Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu and Cartier jewelry. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Naomi Campbell in Burberry. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Billie Eilish in Gucci. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion in Moschino. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor in Louis Vuitton. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Kiki Layne in Prabal Gurung. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Kate Moss in Burberry. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Valentino. Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Tory Burch. Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Shalom Harlow in Ralph Lauren. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Venus Williams in Chloé and Bulgari jewelry. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Maude Apatow in Miu Miu. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, both in Louis Vuitton. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Blake Lively in Atelier Versace. Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Quannah Chasinghorse in jewelry custom-designed by Antelope Women Designs. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lizzo in Thom Browne. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers in Jonathan Simkhai. Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser in Coach. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images