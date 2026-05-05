The 14 Best Art References at the 2026 Met Gala

There were a few guests who opted to dress like figures from art history, and specifically, figures from Gustav Klimt's paintings. Hunter Schafer, for example, attended the Met Gala as Mäda Primavesi, the nine-year-old subject of Klimt’s painting by the same name. Created between 1912 and 1913, the portrait depicts the daughter of patrons Otto and Eugenia Primavesi, and just so happens to be sitting in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

In order to transform into Primavesi, Schafer (with the help of her stylist Dara Allen) tapped Prada to create a linen gown with an empire waist lined with rosettes that matched the child’s own. Schafer also wore an almost identical bow in her hair, and mimicked Primavesi’s juvenile makeup with pink cheeks and blue eyeshadow smeared across her lids. That is where the similarities end for the most part. In the portrait, Primavesi wears a dress by couture designer Emilie Flöge, who was a friend of Klimt. The dress stops just under the knee in layers of ruffles, while Schafer’s deteriorated into tatters. Holes and tears emerged under the actor’s bust, and by the time the skirt reached the floor, there were merely shreds of the original fabric. But underneath the linen, flowed a floral skirt of pleated silk chiffon that created a dramatic train behind Schafer. Perhaps, the idea was that Schafer found the Flöge dress in the Primavesis’s attic over a century after Mäda sat for her portrait. Though the piece was destroyed from decades of storage, she handed it to Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to fix it up for her to wear to the Met Gala.