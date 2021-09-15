On fashion’s biggest night, the stars were shining bright, literally. The red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala was doused in megawatt diamond and precious stone jewelry. From Rihanna’s oversized Bulgari choker to Ciara’s Super Bowl ring on loan from her husband Russell Wilson, this year’s guests were blinded by more than flashing cameras. Here, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite, most spectacular jewelry moments.

Troye Sivan’s Cartier Necklace Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Sivan accented his Altu by Joseph Altuzarra look with a Cartier Essential Lines necklace in platinum and diamonds and a Cartier love ring in 18K yellow gold with diamonds.

Ciara in Russell Wilson’s Super Bowl Ring Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Although her husband, Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson, didn’t join Ciara on the Met Gala red carpet this year, his presence was felt in a very, very big way courtesy of the quarterback’s Super Bowl XLVIII ring. Fine jeweler Repossi provided the additional carats.

Normani’s Lorraine Schwartz Pendant Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Normani’s mustard yellow Valentino gown was paired with Lorraine Schwartz’s pear pendant necklace and two rings; one a white and blue diamond flower, and the other a blue marquise diamond surround by smaller white diamonds. This elegant ensemble was a departure from the singer’s usual wild side as seen in her latest music video, and we love to see it!

Jordan Alexander’s Matching Diamond Daisies John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Daisy necklace with matching earrings, Jordan Alexander was a sight to behold. The multicolored gemstones and diamonds beautifully complimenting her colorful Christopher John Rogers gown.

Paloma Elsesser’s Diamond Danglers Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After a week of dominating the runways at NYFW, Paloma Elsesser stunned gala goers in a Zac Posen scarlet red gown. Her diamond and gemstone ear cuffs from Ana Khouri added some classic Hollywood glamour with a twist.

Margaret Qualley’s Chanel Crown Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chanel had Margaret covered, from head to toe, literally! Draped in diamonds from the house’s high jewelry line, the actress served up Little House on the Prairie vibes with a heavy dose of glamour.

Lupita Nyong'o in Diamonds and Denim Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o took a very Dallas approach to this year’s red carpet pairing diamonds (from De Beers) with denim (from Versace). They say jewelry is one size fits all, but these precious strands with a pear-shaped pendant looked like they were made exclusively for the Black Panther star.

Gabrielle Union’s Icy Teardrops John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Gabrielle Union paired a Messika diamond choker with pear & marquise cut diamonds with an Iris van Herpen gown that took 1400 hours to create.

LaQuan Smith’s Oversized Emerald Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Smith’s choice to pair the statement emerald pendant with Tom Ford suiting called to mind a most glamorous nature moment: The suit itself resembled a rich velvety tree bark, while the green gemstone could be likened to rich foliage.

Precious Lee’s Fountain Choker Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Precious Lee showed up and showed out in a sumptuous Area look paired with a Jacob & Co. waterfall diamond choker consisting of white 18k white gold and princess cut diamonds. When it comes to the Met Gala, more is more.

Quannah Chasinghorse’s Authentic Turquoise Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The 19-year-old model hit a bullseye with her Met Gala look pairing her Dundas x Revolve gown with authentic Diné silver and turquoise jewelry that her aunt hand-delivered to New York. Chasinghorse’s attendance marked a milestone in representation for Indigenous people at fashion’s biggest night.

Anok Yai’s Paraiba Pendants Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anok Yai wore an Ana Khouri tourmaline Paraiba necklace, paired with a diamond bracelet and rings. All were ethically and responsibly sourced, adding a level of conscientious fashion to her Oscar de la Renta gown.

Julia Garner’s Double Earrings Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fresh off her most recent W Magazine cover, Julia Garner arrived early to the Met Gala carpet wearing a crystal Stella McCartney gown, and Harry Winston earrings with pear-shaped sapphire and ruby gemstones and platinum diamonds.

Karlie Kloss’s Floral Bouquet Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images The night was all roses, no thorns for Karlie Kloss, who paired her American rose-red Carolina Herrera dress with a pair of De Beers diamond flower earrings.

Cynthia Erivo’s Bold Roberto Coin Rings Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo added edge to her goddess-like Jeremy Scott ensemble with twisted snakes and bold platinum and diamond pieces from Roberto Coin.

Giveon’s Serpent and Pearls Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Singer Giveon looked like the picture of cool in a Bulgari serpent necklace and a strand of pearls with delicate GIV letter charms.

Alicia Keys’s Chunky Van Cleef & Arpels Choker John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Alicia Keys amped up her classic AZ Factory dress with a truly dazzling necklace and earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Billie Eilish’s Cartier Knuckle Rings Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie Eilish went full Hollywood glam in an Oscar de la Renta gown, but kept her jewelry look more youthful with a smattering of Cartier diamond bracelets and rings worn across her knuckles and thumb.

Maisie Williams’s Cartier Clash Up Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maisie Williams’s pieces from the Cartier Clash Unlimited Collection perfectly complimented her gothic look, which according to the actress was inspired by The Matrix.

Yara Shahidi’s Cartier Crown Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Yara Shahidi wore a transitional necklace from the Cartier Sixième Sens collection, part of which detaches to be worn in the hair. She added platinum and diamond earrings from the brand to finish off the look.

Iman’s Vintage Leighton Cuffs Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Iman wore custom Fred Leighton earrings, designed specifically for her perfectly over-the-top ensemble, along with two Leighton cuffs circa the 1930s, and a 13.11-carat diamond ring signed by Leighton and Kwiat.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Layers of Tiffany & Co. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To accent her regal blue Balenciaga look, Tracee Ellis Ross turned to over $750,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Gigi Hadid’s Big Bold Diamonds Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Gigi Hadid accentuated her Jessica Rabbit-inspired Prada ensemble with this oversized diamond necklace by Jacob & Co.

Frank Ocean’s Diamond Homer Chain Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Frank Ocean repped his new luxury brand, Homer, wearing a signature necklace in white gold and diamonds.

Zoe Kravitz’s Double Diamond Earrings John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Zoe Kravitz topped of her already glittering, barely-there Saint Laurent dress with a double dose of Jessica McCormack earrings.