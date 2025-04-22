The Met Gala is the biggest night in fashion, even if for decades, many of its male attendees didn’t seem to realize that. For most men lucky enough to snag an invite, it’s just another opportunity to slip on the old tux and call it a day. Compared to the many stylish women who have graced the Met steps over the years, the boys tend to play it safe—or, in other words, completely ignore the ball’s theme. Except for some, that is.

For every pack of penguin suits, though, there are more and more men willing to peacock. Guys like A$AP Rocky, Timothée Chalamet, Bad Bunny, and Pharrell Williams are no strangers to taking big swings on Met Monday over the years. They’ve worn everything from cut-out coats paired with back jewelry to thrifted, floor-length capes and, in the case of Chalamet in 2021, white Chuck Taylors. And who could forget when Jared Leto showed up to the 2019 gala carrying his own head?

From designers like John Galliano and Alexander McQueen to Hollywood A-listers like Justin Bieber and Pedro Pascal, look through the best men’s looks in Met Gala history here.

2024: Bad Bunny Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everyone was left in awe by John Galliano’s 2024 artisanal collection for Maison Margiela, but Bad Bunny was one of the few who got his own custom look inspired by the show.

2024: Colman Domingo Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Making his Met Gala debut, Colman Domingo cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed men in 2024 with this Willy Chavarria look.

2024: Josh O’Connor ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Boys, take notes. Josh O’Connor’s floral Loewe mules are exactly how you should dress up a simple suit.

2023: Bad Bunny Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back cleavage isn’t gender specific, according to Bad Bunny.

2023: Pedro Pascal Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images The Internet spiraled into a frenzy at the sight of Pedro Pascal’s legs and lower thighs in 2023.

2022: Jared Leto and Alessandro Michele Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To be clear, that’s Alessandro Michele on the left and Jared Leto on the right in 2022.

2022: Bad Bunny Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Historically, men are less willing to lean into red carpet theatrics at the Met Gala. But Bad Bunny certainly had fun with his Luar look in 2022.

2022: Jacob Elordi Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another black suit? At least Jacob Elordi’s was emblazoned with embroidery.

2022: Sebastian Stan Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sebastian Stan was hard to miss during the 2022 ball.

2021: Justin Bieber Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Justin Bieber paired his extremely baggy suit with graphic white sneakers from his brand Drew in 2021.

2021: Timothée Chalamet Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet embraced the 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” dress code by wearing a pair of white Chuck Taylors and trousers that almost looked like sweatpants.

2021: A$AP Rocky Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We had to wait for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to grace the Met steps in 2021. But this dramatic ERL cape, made from a blanket found in a California thrift store, was more than worth it.

2021: Pharrell Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh took couple’s style seriously in 2021 when they hit the museum steps in matching Chanel looks.

2021: Lewis Hamilton Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton added sheer accents to his sleek suit back in 2021.

2021: Troye Sivan Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Troye Sivan channeled 2021’s theme in a rule-breaking Altu by Altuzzara black dress, Rick Owens boots, and Cartier jewelry.

2019: Harry Styles Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images With help from Alessandro Michele’s Gucci, Harry Styles freed the nipple in 2019.

2019: Jared Leto Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Not only did Jared Leto wear an off-the-runway Gucci dress from Michele, he paired it with a hyper-realistic bust as an accessory. It was one of the better takes on 2019’s “Camp” theme.

2019: Billy Porter Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If nothing else, Billy Porter’s 2019 outfit was certainly “Camp.”

2018: Chadwick Boseman George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The late Chadwick Boseman followed 2018’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination,” to a tee with his custom Versace look.

2018: Virgil Abloh Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The late Virgil Abloh paired his ivory suit with sneakers from his brand, Off-White.

2017: Jaden Smith Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2017, Jaden Smith made the last-minute decision to cut his hair before the gala. He used the trimmings as an accessory, because why not?

2016: Zayn Malik George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Zayn Malik avoided another boring suit moment when he added a robot arm to one side of his outfit. It perfectly matched the futuristic halter dress of his then-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

2015: Justin Bieber Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Justin Bieber, dressed in Balmain, played around with the classic suit.

2014: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Couples Thom Browne? Sign us up.

2012: Marc Jacobs Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sheer fabrics are often reserved for women during Met Monday, but Marc Jacobs had fun with see-through lace at the 2012 edition. He wore a black Comme des Garçons frock, white underwear, and bedazzled Mary Janes.

2010: Ralph Lauren Bryan Bedder/WireImage/Getty Images As one of America’s most iconic designers, it’s fitting that Ralph Lauren decided to show up to the 2010 gathering in something as American as blue jeans. Paired with a tailored suit coat of his own design, of course.

2008: Karl Lagerfeld Ray Tamarra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Karl Lagerfeld added some sparkle to his uniform in 2008.

2007: Johnny Borrell Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeans and cowboy boots? English rocker Johnny Borrell, then dating Kirsten Dunst, defied typical Met dressing in 2007.

2006: Alexander McQueen Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Designers often wear something simple to the Met Gala to really let their muses shine, but the late Lee McQueen was the perfect plaid complement to Sarah Jessica Parker’s 2006 dress.

2006: John Galliano Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2006 was a big year for designers and their muses. John Galliano, dressed in sequined cigarette pants, a polka dot vest, and a baroque jacket, attended the bash with Charlize Theron.

2004: Andre Leon Talley Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The late Andre Leon Talley demanded attention anywhere he went, including the 2004 Met Gala. The editor showed up in one of his signature cape coats with underpinnings that nodded to the night’s theme, “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century.”

2004: N.E.R.D Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Most men opt for formal suits nowadays, but N.E.R.D.’s Shae Haley, Pharrell Williams, and Chad Hugo had other ideas.

2001: Alan Cumming Evan Agostini/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 2001’s exhibition “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years” doesn’t really fit with Alan Cumming’s outfit, but we’re glad the actor decided to wear it regardless.

1998: Alan Cumming Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images It’s one thing to wear a metallic silver suit and an entirely different thing to pair said suit with sneakers like Cumming did at the 1998 gala.