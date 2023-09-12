Michael Kors Brings “Barefoot Glamour” for Spring 2024

Born and raised on Long Island, New York, Michael Kors knows a good waterside view when he sees one. On Monday morning, he brought the fashion world to the base of the Williamsburg Bridge for his namesake brand’s spring 2024 show. (The Brooklyn side—gasp!) There, guests including Olivia Wilde, Blake Lively, and Halle Berry enjoyed unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline, which finally became visible as the weekend’s dark storm clouds lifted.

The show began on a much-needed lighter note with a pristine white lace caftan, which had bell sleeves and an oval-shaped cutout on the chest. This look was followed by two other white lace ensembles: one, an embellished mini skirt with a cropped, scallop hem button-down; and the other a midriff-revealing pantsuit. They set the tone for the rest of the collection, which was refined vacationwear, or “barefoot glamour,” as the brand defined it in a release.

“This season, we’re taking everyone on holiday,” said Kors, whose famous, golden tan makes him look like he’s perpetually on vacation. “It’s the transcendent joy of getting away, it’s the sweeping romance of a glamorous escape and it’s a jolt of sophisticated, chic optimism.”

Many looks appeared to be designed to take you seamlessly from the cabana to cocktail hour. A black bathing suit-slash-bodysuit, for example, was styled with a matching sheer wrap skirt and accessorized with gold hardware, so no jewelry was necessary. A caftan was also laced with gold string for extra flair. Meanwhile, mini skirts meant to show off the wearer’s tan legs; long, flowing skirts were styled with button-down shirts, which were purposefully left only half-tucked.

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Models including OGs like Natasha Poly, Mariacarla Boscono, and Irina Shayk also wore flat shoes for a more easy-breezy vibe. Plus, many carried woven basket bags in a nod to Jane Birkin and La Piscine (1969).

Maybe vacation to you isn’t hitting the clubs, but snuggling up with a good book and a movie instead. If so, perhaps a plush, lilac-colored sweater sans pants might tempt you? In addition to white, black, and neutral matching separates, the collection also included a range of sorbet shades and makeup tints of melon, freesia, and geranium. For the lover of prints, Kors offered a safari-inspired giraffe print and the option to match from head-to-toe—so, no thinking necessary, either.

The collection may have looked effortless, but every detail was considered for you. Upon closer inspection, I even realized a circular chain link belt, which was styled as an accessory throughout, spelled “OOO.”

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images