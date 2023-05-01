Michaela Coel has arrived. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star delivered a major red carpet moment Monday evening thanks to a sheer, custom Schiaparelli gown dripping in sparkle and gold, which she told Vogue was made with over 130,000 crystals and 26,000 mixed stones.

Coel, one of the gala’s co-chairs, paired designer Daniel Roseberry’s surrealist confection with gold earrings and the fashion house’s instantly recognizable gold toe shoes.

In paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld, this year’s red carpet had no shortage of pearl and diamond embellishments — and Coel’s look, despite not being designed by Lagerfeld himself, was no exception. It was artfully adorned with star shaped pendants, gold leaves and chunky diamonds, as well as a constellation of stars on the back.

She let the dress take center stage, opting to wear her hair in cornrow braids and a gold headpiece in the back, paired with a sharp wing, pink eyeshadow and nude lip by Pat McGrath.

Stylist Georgia Medley also dressed Coel in a black, strapless Schiaparelli look with long sleeves and gold embellishments and a veil cap for a pre-Met Gala dinner on Friday, which she said “channelled the Chanel Bride from Haute Couture SS19.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images