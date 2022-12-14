Michelle Obama Took One of Her Biggest Fashion Risks Yet

Michelle Obama’s fashion sense has grown decidedly freer in the years since she’s left the White House. But in the midst of her The Light We Carry book tour this week, the former First Lady took one of her deepest dives into the fashion nerd pond yet. For a stop in San Francisco, Obama paired a garment from edgy (and award-winning) French label Marine Serre with a pair of wide-leg jeans. In a way, the look could also be considered Obama’s take on the suddenly au currant “dress with jeans” moment—although in this case, Obama and her stylist Meredith Koop reworked a dress to tuck into the jeans.

Yes, the Marine Serre top, which features a collection of scarves strategically draped across a black turtleneck, was originally designed as a dress, but altered into a shirt for the outfit. Serre, who was awarded the 2017 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, has built her business to appeal to both art school types and the Instagram influencer set. Her trademark crescent moon print has been worn by everyone from Beyoncé to Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa, while also establishing a trademark for her brand. She counts Lourdes Leon, who closed the runway at her most recent show, as a fan. Apart from any celeb cosigns, Serre’s eco-friendly commitment to upcycling materials and increasingly ambitious collections have kept the fashion crowd interested.

Obama paired the altered dress with Balmain’s chopped-and-screwed take on wide-leg jeans. She completed the look with a pair of chunky statement earrings from Elizabeth Hooper Studio and some Stuart Weitzman booties.

Of course, Obama loves any opportunity to take some big style risks while on her book tours. This particular tour alone has led to some standout looks, but Obama still knows when to keep it classic. Last night, Oprah Winfrey appeared during the Los Angeles stop of the tour, and Obama opted for some off-white suiting (though, with some adventurous cargo pockets on the pants).