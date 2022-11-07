On Sunday, Michelle Williams made her return to the red carpet just weeks after having her third child, the second she shares with husband Thomas Kail. The actress was supporting the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s new film The Fabelmans at the AFI fest in Los Angeles. It’s also the beginning of a promotional campaign for the film that is widely expected to notch the actress her fifth Oscar nomination.

Williams wore an off-the-shoulder black satin gown from Celine with a slit up the front of her skirt, showing off her heeled sandals. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and had her hair in a neat blonde bob.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

In the film, Williams plays Mitzi, a character based on Leah Adler, Spielberg’s late mother. She co-starred in film with Seth Rogan, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, and Judd Hirsch.

“I think seeing how connected he is to his childhood is really inspiring,” Williams told People of Spielberg’s script. “That's a place that he continues to draw from.”

Family is definitely on Williams’ mind, or at least this moment of growth in hers.

“I think about the present moment probably more than about what's to come,” she continued. “Whatever you lay in the present moment becomes the past, so that's what I'm most keenly attuned to right now.”

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Her husband executive produced and directed several episodes of the 2018 miniseries Fosse/Verdon, starring Williams, and that’s where they met. At the time, they were both attached to other people — Williams was married to musician Phil Elverum and Kail was with his ex-wife, Angela Christian. Their first son, Hart, is now two-years-old and they’ve been married since 2020. Williams has one other child, 17-year-old Matilda Ledger, the daughter of the late Heath Ledger.

NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Williams announced her third pregnancy during an interview with Variety in May of this year.

“It's totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It's exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family, ” she said.

Williams also discussed what it was like raising Hart during the pandemic.

“It was a reminder that life goes on,” she said. “The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

She added, “There's nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It's the ultimate creative act. The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”