She’s back! After an exhausting (and successful) awards season, Michelle Yeoh smartly took a few weeks off, likely to recuperate and celebrate her honors. But luckily, the actress didn’t stay away too long, and on Thursday, Yeoh stepped out for her first major event following her big win at the Academy Awards last month.

The actress attended an event for Cartier in Hong Kong, celebrating the opening of the “Cartier and Women” exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District. According to WWD, the exhibition is the first of its kind to explore the role women had in Cartier’s history, and features about 300 Cartier pieces, including high jewelry, watches, objects, accessories and archival records from the 19th century up to now.

Yeoh celebrated the opening with friends, including actresses Carina Lau and Brigitte Lin, on Wednesday. Then, the next day, she walked a step-and-repeat for the jewelry brand, showing up in a classic, black tea-length dress with a bow at the waist and a lace trim. Of course, a gorgeous Cartier necklace adorned the actress’ neck.

The outing comes after Yeoh shared photos from her trip home to Malaysia, for which she brought along her Oscar statuette. “Brought Mr.O home,” the actress captioned the set of images on Instagram. “Without my parents love and trust and support…I wouldn’t be here today…love so much.” The post features a photo of Yeoh’s mother holding the trophy, as well as a shot of it at her father’s grave. Yeoh’s father, Datuk Yeoh Kian Teik, died in 2014 at the age of 89, and the actress visited Malaysia just in time for the annual Qingming Festival, where relatives traditionally go to their ancestors graves to sweep them and make offerings.

During her Oscar acceptance speech, Yeoh spoke about her mother and her desire to bring the statue home to her. “I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes. And without them, none of us will be here tonight,” she said. “She’s 84 and I’m taking this home to her.”