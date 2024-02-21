Fashion month continues its path across Europe with another stop in Milan, where 56 shows and 74 presentations will take place over the next five days, featuring many of the Italian labels we know and love. While Peter Hawkings and Sabato De Sarno will display their sophomore collections for Tom Ford and Gucci, respectively, Adrian Appiolaza is set to make his debut as the creative director of Moschino following Jeremy Scott’s departure last year. In addition, Walter Chiapponi will show his first collection for Blumarine, as will Matteo Tamburini at Tod’s.

But with the MFW brand cannon comes some new intrigue in the form of less-established, emerging labels like Sagaboi and Feben. After throwing its support behind Matty Bovan and Karoline Vitto over the past few seasons, Dolce & Gabbana has turned its attention to Ethiopian designer Feben Vemmenby, sponsoring her namesake brand’s Milan show. And while it’s hardly a new label, knitwear-focused Twinset kicked off the week with its own runway debut, enlisting Natasha Poly and Amber Valletta to walk in the monumental show for the 34-year-old brand. Plus, Marni returns to its hometown after traveling around the world the past few seasons, Etro will show both men’s and women’s collections, and Matthieu Blazy will present his latest leather marvels for Bottega Veneta. For all of our favorite looks from across the pond, keep scrolling.

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Diesel Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Diesel Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images