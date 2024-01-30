Adrian Appiolaza has been announced as the new creative director of Moschino. The Buenos Aires-born designer will make his debut on February 22nd during Milan Fashion Week. Appiolaza is the successor to Davide Renne, who took over the post following Jeremy Scott’s exit from the brand last March, but unexpectedly passed away late last year just ten days after officially joining the team.

Appiolaza, 51, has over two decades of experience, with a resumé that began at Phoebe Philo’s Chloé after the designer recruited Appiolaza out of Central Saint Martins. From there, Appiolaza spent time at a handful of brands including Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton under Marc Jacobs before heading back to Chloé as the women’s ready-to-wear design director under Clare Waight Keller. He now comes to Moschino from Loewe where he also acted as design director. In his new role, Appiolaza will oversee Moschino’s women’s, men’s, and accessory collections while reporting to the Executive Chairman of Aeffe S.p.A., Massimo Ferretti.

“I was immediately struck by the explosive creativity of Adrian, a personality full of energy and enthusiasm, elements that have always distinguished the history of the Moschino brand,” Ferretti said in a statement. “I wish Adrian all the best to build a great success story with us".

Following his appointment, Appiolaza shared a statement in which he expressed his longtime admiration for the house’s founder, Franco Moschino, writing, “his creations were not just clothes, but a commentary on the status quo of his times, crafted from fabric.” He continued, saying, “My task will be to reopen that window into the world that Franco Moschino opened for all of us: and there could be no greater honor.”