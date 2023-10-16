The House of Moschino has announced Davide Renne as its new creative director, following Jeremy Scott’s exit from the post back in March after a decade with the brand.

The Tuscan-born Renne was most recently at Gucci, where he spent two decades, working under both Frida Giannini and Alessandro Michele, eventually making his way to become the head designer of womenswear. At Moschino, he will oversee the women’s, men’s, and accessories for the brand’s main line. Renne will officially take on the post as the brand’s fourth-ever creative director starting November 1st, and will make his collection debut in February during the fall/winter 2024 season at Milan Fashion Week.

“We have all been impressed by Davide’s extremely sophisticated vision of fashion’s power to create a living dialogue with the world around us, and by his deep understanding of the House of Moschino’s legacy and of our codes,” said Massimo Feretti, the executive chairman of Moschino’s parent company, Aeffe. “We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Moschino, a global house with an Italian heart, and a truly unique DNA in the luxury industry.”

Renne has been the assumed choice for the gig among fashion insiders, and his appointment continues the trend of behind-the-scenes designers who’ve recently gotten pulled up to the big leagues, like Sabato De Sarno at Gucci, Seán McGirr at Alexander McQueen, and most recently, Chemena Kamali at Chloé.

The 40-year-old designer spoke about his new post in a statement while looking back at the history of the house he’s about to take over. “Franco Moschino had a nickname for his design studio: la sala giochi - the playroom,” he said. “That resonates deeply with me: what fashion—Italian fashion especially, and the House of Moschino most of all, can achieve with its enormous power, should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy. A sense of discovery, and experimentation.”