The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week

by W Staff

In its own way independent from the pandemic, Milan Fashion Week for fall 2021 made history. Yes, the shows have been digitally focused thus far, save a few locally based editors and buyers who will be seeing the offerings at small appointments and shows with tighter-than-ever guest lists. But for the first time, this fashion week is explicitly co-ed, Kim Jones made his ready-to-wear debut at Fendi (with no shortage of real fur), Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons released their second collection, and five African designers opened the week with a presentation called “We are Made in Italy.” To see all the highlights, scroll through the looks from Alberta Ferretti, Max Mara, and more, below.

Alberta Ferretti
THE LOOK: It was all about chic, slim silhouettes at the Alberta Ferretti fall 2021 women’s show—from this all-black jumpsuit to a colorblocked turtleneck and skirt number. (We’d also be remiss not to mention the Zorro-inspired wide-brim hats.

THE INSPIRATION: Realistic daywear for real women.

Fendi
THE LOOK: Kim Jones’s debut women’s ready-to-wear collection at Fendi consisted of soft silks, furs, and hints of trim—just some of the many eye-catching accents.

THE INSPIRATION: A celebration of luxury, as to be expected from the landmark Roman house.

Max Mara
THE LOOK: Plaid ankle-length skirts and oversized cable knit sweaters, leopard prints, and cut-off sleeves.

THE INSPIRATION: A delightful nod to the British countryside and, of course, an element of punk.

Prada
THE LOOK: With the ease of faux-fur wrap coats and vibrant color pops carefully placed within the collection, Simons and Prada are proving themselves to be the dream team.

THE INSPIRATION: An air of elegance—which is exactly what we all need after a year like this one.

