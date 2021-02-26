In its own way independent from the pandemic, Milan Fashion Week for fall 2021 made history. Yes, the shows have been digitally focused thus far, save a few locally based editors and buyers who will be seeing the offerings at small appointments and shows with tighter-than-ever guest lists. But for the first time, this fashion week is explicitly co-ed, Kim Jones made his ready-to-wear debut at Fendi (with no shortage of real fur), Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons released their second collection, and five African designers opened the week with a presentation called “We are Made in Italy.” To see all the highlights, scroll through the looks from Alberta Ferretti, Max Mara, and more, below.