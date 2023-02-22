The third leg of Fashion Month officially began in Milan on Wednesday February 22 and from now until February 27th, the Italian fashion capital will host over 50 IRL presentations featuring the usual heavy hitters like Prada, Gucci, Ferragamo, Fendi, and Diesel—the latter two having presented on the very first afternoon of Milan Fashion Week. At Fendi, Kim Jones flexed his affinity for exacting tailoring and experimented with cutouts on workday-ready ensembles. Taking in the collection, which was inspired by Delfina Delettrez Fendi’s personal style, was none other than Donatella Versace who has chosen to skip her usual slot on the Italian calendar and will be presenting her latest collection in Los Angeles in March. Meanwhile, Diesel’s creative director Glenn Martens seized the moment as this season’s opener to kick things off with a bang: A mountain of 200,000 Durex condoms and a risqué soundtrack provided the backdrop for his fall 2023 offering.

As for the rest of the week, there’ll be plenty to watch: Marco de Vincenzo will show his sophomore effort for Etro, along with Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo (who’s slated to present a coed collection on February 25). Gucci, which is still sans creative director after Alessandro Michele’s exit in November 2022, plans to put out a collection created by its in-house design team on February 24. For more of the highlights from Milan’s top runways, follow along here.

