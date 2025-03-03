13 Things We Saw and Loved at Milan Fashion Week

aThe crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of Milan Fashion Week can feel like a blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of MFW, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the fall 2025 runway shows and presentations in Italy’s fashion capital.

The Waves at 10 Corso Como

In the Porta Garibaldi neighborhood, you’ll find a stellar new exhibition at 10 Corso Como’s gallery space. Running through March 30, The Waves features the larger-than-life works of some of our favorite emerging designers like All-In, Duran Lantink, and Hodakova. Visiting the installation was a nice reprieve between the chaos that is the fashion month schedule—what a fun way to nourish the soul between shows (when you’re sick of eating pasta).

An exhibition view of The Waves at Galleria 10 Corso Como, showcasing looks from brands All-In, Duran Lantink, Hodakova, Vaquera, and Zomer Courtesy Galleria 10 Corso Como

Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective’s Fashion Week Debut

In lieu of a fall 2025 runway show, Bottega Veneta invited guests to an intimate performance by Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective, a creative enterprise by Stephan Crasneanscki and Simone Merli in which the artists collect sounds from around the world, then develop sonic projects in collaboration with musicians. Smith is the latest legend to pair up with Soundwalk Collective on a project; they played “Because the Night” at Bottega Veneta’s cultural event.

Patti Smith performing with Soundwalk Collective in Milan, hosted by Bottega Veneta Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Doechii at Dsquared2

I mean, I like Doechii—I like her style, I love her songs. The Grammy-winning Best New Artist was a surprise guest at Dsquared2’s blowout runway show, which served as a tandem celebration for the brand’s 30th anniversary. After walking in the show, the artist ran back onto the runway and went right into her performance—which had the audience fighting to get videos. Naomi Campbell also walked at Dsquared2, which had a notably stacked cast (Brigitte Neilson, Irina Shayk, JT from City Girls, who performed alongside Doechii). Guests watched, agape, as the Swamp Princess joined Campbell to dominate the runway.

Doechii performs at the Dsquared2 Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025 show in Milan Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images

Fur Stoles at Marni

Shearling fur was everywhere this season. Marni had an especially playful take: exaggerated faux-fur scarves. We’d do anything to let one of these chic stoles trail lightly behind us.

A model on the runway at the Marni show Courtesy of Marni

Courtesy of Marni

...And Shearling at Gucci

There has been an enormous resurgence of faux fur on the runway for the past couple seasons—and the trend has reached its zenith as of fall 2025, where nearly every designer we saw had some take on a fur coat or a fuzzy accessory. Of course, we were excited to see Gucci partaking in the trend as well. Below are two of our favorite looks:

A model on the runway at the Gucci show Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Fendi Keeps Things in the Family

Since Kim Jones’s departure, Fendi has returned to its Italian roots: the brand (which had its fair share of show-stopping furs on the fall 2025 runway) tapped Fendi family matriarch Silvia Venturini Fendi to design the collection. The clothing felt incredibly luxe and feminine, leaving us all anxious to see what happens next—which creative director will take the label’s helm? Hopefully we’ll soon find out. In the meantime, we have these fabulous looks to tide us over.

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

A model on the runway at the Marni show Courtesy of Fendi

Prada’s Sweet Treat: Denim

Prada has given us a gift—the perfect pair of jeans. Worn on the fall 2025 runways under oversize sweaters and even dresses, we were obsessed from the moment we laid eyes on these pants. Look 5 from Mrs. Prada and Raf Simons’s latest collection just may be our favorite look from all of Milan Fashion Week.

A model on the runway at the Prada show Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

The Styling at Tod’s

We can always count on stylist Brian Molloy to bring something playful and fresh to the fashion table, and the Tod’s fall 2025 show was no different. Molloy layered and accessorized each look with fun and unique pendant necklaces.

A model on the runway at the Tod’s show Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Versace Heads for the Rails

Donatella Versace’s fall 2025 show took place at an old tram station in Milan. When guests arrived at the venue and found their seats, they were greeted by heated benches with Versace-printed blankets draped over them—perfect for a comfy viewing of the fall 2025 collection.

The runway setting at Versace Photo by Alena Zakirova/Getty Images

Bally’s Beauty

We are all fans of the tony Italian brand Bally here at W mag. But what especially stood out at this season’s show was the ornate and in-your-face (no pun intended) makeup. MUA Lucia Pica adorned models with silver glitter and dramatic black cat eyes, giving another dimension to the chic, tailored garments creative director Simone Bellotti had designed.

A model on the runway at the Bally show Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ballet Flats by Mr. A

In addition to his Giorgio Armani runway show, (and an Emporio Armani runway show, too, might we add,) Mr. Armani held an event at 10 Corso Como during Milan Fashion Week. This particular evening was meant to showcase a focus on flat shoes, a staple in the Giorgio Armani universe. We particularly loved Armani’s take on ballerina flats, seen below, with no bow!

Giorgio Armani’s smooth leather ballerinas at 10 Corso Como Courtesy of 10 Corso Como

A Bed of Roses

The runway at Ferragamo was covered entirely with rose petals. The models who wore shearling sandals kicked up the flowers in an especially artful way as they strutted by.

A model on the runway at the Ferragamo show Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Vintage Finds

It’s such a treat to do a little shopping when traveling to Milan for fashion week. This season, W’s fashion director, Nora Milch, found the most charming vintage store called Shop the Story on Via Melzo. Owned by Alessia Algani, this boutique carries rare and curated pieces from Margiela, Miu Miu, Gucci, and many more brands. We were especially blown away by their Prada collection—it was heaven!

Inside Shop The Story in Milan Photo by W