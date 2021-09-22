Milan Fashion Week is always jam-packed with shows from powerhouse brands, but this year, the return to IRL runway presentations is especially intoxicating. Kim Jones staged his first in-person runway for Fendi’s ready-to-wear. Raf Simons is set to do the same for Prada, his first proper (read: nonvirtual) outing since the announcement that he would be joining forces with Miuccia Prada in February 2020. Emporio Armani is celebrating its 40th anniversary with both a runway show and a corresponding exhibition. There’s Missoni, Pucci, Marni, Ferragamo and Ferretti (where Gigi Hadid made her first Milan appearance since New York Fashion Week). And, as always, Versace is sure to draw a crowd not only for its usual showstopping presentation but also its supermodel casting. Watch this space as we track the latest and greatest looks from them all.

Fendi Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fendi Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fendi Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alberta Ferretti Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images