The Best Looks From Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023

Milan Fashion Week is officially underway and the first day was one for the books—specifically the Guinness Book of World Records. Against a backdrop of the world’s largest inflatable sculpture, Diesel creative director Glenn Martens kicked off the season with his latest collection of genderless denim and leather innovations. For the first time, the show was open to the public, no doubt endearing the popular designer and his singular vision of the Y2K streetwear brand even more to the 5,000 people—among them 1,600 fashion students—in the audience. Meanwhile, at Fendi, Kim Jones—fresh off his New York show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette—looked to the ‘90s and early aughts sending furry wedge mules and cargo pants down the runway. A specific Fendi logo created by Karl Lagerfeld in 2000 served as a starting point for the collection and could be found embroidered front and center on sporty dresses and more subtly, on the heels of platform boots. Check back here often as we spotlight the top looks from the season’s most exciting shows.

