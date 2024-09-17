The next stop on the fashion calendar is Milan, home to some of the most storied houses in the industry. This season, the city isn’t wasting any time, kicking off the week with Fendi’s spring 2025 show, where Kim Jones will introduce his newest collection for the upcoming season. On Thursday, Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada will display their Prada wares, with Gucci and Bottega Veneta following close behind on Friday and Saturday, respectively. But an extra day added to the week means there is much more to expect from the Italian city, including shows from more heavyweights like Armani, Versace, and Marni. Also highly anticipated is Adrian Appiolaza for Moschino. It’s technically his second womenswear collection for the brand, though he joined only weeks before the autumn/winter 2024 runway show. This time around, we’ll see what Appiolaza can produce when he has full control and ample time. And Milan isn’t just about those decades-old houses, but rising talent as well, so keep an eye out for Del Core, as well as Sunnei and Avavav, both known for their less-than-traditional runways. It’s safe to say there is a lot to expect from Milan this week, so keep checking back here often as we keep track of the best fashion moments from every can’t-miss show.

Fendi Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Fendi Photo by Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Marni Courtesy of Marni

Marni Courtesy of Marni

Marni Courtesy of Marni