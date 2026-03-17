This summer is bound to be prime baggy shorts season, if Milena Smit has anything to say about it. Today, the Spanish actor made the case that a slouchy take on shorts may be the move once the warmer months come around.

Stepping out to a Madrid photo call for Pedro Almodóvar’s new film Bitter Christmas, Smit mix-and-matched pieces from Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s debut spring 2026 collection for Loewe. The outfit centered on a pair of white knickers designed in a textured fabric. Voluminous in silhouette, they sat high on Smit’s waist and were cinched with a black belt. Although the shorts read decidedly summery, Smit’s styling choices exemplified how to incorporate them into your transitional wardrobe right now.

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Up top, the actor gave her outfit a jolt of color by layering a lemon yellow mock neck top—complete with Loewe branding—under an electric blue knit. To make the look feel more in-between-seasons, she slipped on a structured jacket in a supple black leather. Smit finished her look with a slicked-back hairdo, a coral slip, and glowing skin.

For the most part, the abbreviated pant of choice of this spring and summer has yet to be decided upon. Last year, capri pants had their reign, popping up in the wardrobes of everyone from Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski. (Hadid once again signaled her allegiance to pedal-pushers during an appearance in Los Angeles last month.)

For now, though, Smit is making a compelling case for baggy shorts to take the crown.