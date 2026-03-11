As spring settles in, Bella Hadid is returning to a familiar, and wholly divisive, warm-weather favorite. Straight from a whirlwind Fashion Month in Milan and Paris, the model arrived in Los Angeles last night wearing a pair of slim black capri pants, proving the controversial cropped silhouette is officially back in her fashion rotation.

Hadid put a sultry spin on the capri silhouette, teaming the cropped leggings with a delicate black lace camisole. Sheer in its design, her corseted tank was given an edge due to the belted leather jacket she layered on top and positioned loosely on her shoulders. Hadid tied in the all-black palette with her shoes, a pair of sleek stilettos, and added in a metallic element with a silver heart-shaped pendant necklace and diamond rings, courtesy of Chopard. She wore her auburn hair in a simple side-part style.

The model chose the ensemble to host a party celebrating the launch of Revolve Los Angeles, the e-tailer new in house line. Naturally, she was wearing the brand head-to-toe.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Pedal-pushers were a staple of Hadid’s style throughout much of last spring and summer. In April, she celebrated her sister Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday in New York City in a skin-tight Nuovo Paris outfit, styled with a sequined Fendi baguette for even more of a nostalgic touch. And in August, she gave capris a retro twist with a pair of cropped micro-gingham trousers.

Hadid’s latest outing in Los Angeles comes after her trips to Milan and Paris, where she shut down the runways of Prada and Saint Laurent and abided by a model off-duty playbook full of fur-trimmed cardigans and silk slip dresses topped with leather coats. If her latest outing is any indication, expect her to continue leading the charge on the capri pant revival this season.