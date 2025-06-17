Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful press style can’t be tamed. Ever the maximalist, Cyrus stepped out into the streets of Paris today in a fresh twist on the animal print renaissance.

Cyrus slipped into a knit mini dress that walked on the wild side. Pulled from Valentino designer Alessandro Michele’s fall 2025 runway show, the snug sweater dress featured a fringe collar, which was accented with a splash of neon blue striping.

The singer leaned into the tights-over-heels trend, wearing a pair of lace stockings with white, rosette-trimmed sandals. Cyrus, never one to miss an opportunity to show off her enviable bag collection, completed the look with a structured black purse from Valentino. Side-parted waves added to the retro-glam ensemble.

Iammeysam / BACKGRID

Cyrus, working with the celebrity stylist Bradley Kenneth, has been on a weeks-long fashion marathon since announcing her new album. (She shared the news in a string of vintage Thierry Mugler looks, naturally.) Cyrus started things in New York in a series of cool, casual looks from the likes of Proenza Schouler, Stella McCartney, and Tom Ford before turning up the volume tenfold. She then jetted to Paris, where she wore a string of runway Alaïa looks, before returning back stateside to show off even more of her style. All that fashion culminated at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month, where Cyrus debuted her album’s visual component while wearing a crochet dress and shawl by Schiaparelli.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Now, as for what Cyrus has planned in Paris this time around? She reportedly has a few events lined up to promote her new album. There’s also rumors that she’s set to join Beyoncé on stage during the singer’s Paris stop of the Cowboy Carter tour—gossip that hit a fever pitch after Cyrus told press, “I have her show in Paris on my calendar right now so we’ll see.”