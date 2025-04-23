Leave it to Miley Cyrus to pull off menswear better than most men. The singer, out in New York City ahead of the release of her new album, Something Beautiful, found two new ways to wear every finance bro’s favorite piece of clothing: the striped button-down.

After a chic studio session earlier this week, Cyrus was seen in the Big Apple yesterday wearing a cool oversized look. Like her all-black rocker ‘fit, Cyrus spiced up this look with a few key details. Not only was Cyrus’s gray and white Oxford rather oversized, but she decided to leave a few buttons undone for a more casual effect. It was just low enough to flash a look at the black lace bra she wore underneath—the perfect feminine detail to balance things out. Cyrus kept the rest of her look simple, opting for wide-leg trousers, pointed-toe heels, and square frame glasses.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Cyrus made her way to a photo shoot the following morning, wearing another subversive twist on office shirting. She opted for a sheer black and white button down that she layered over a scoop neck tank top. Like her exposed bra and plunging neckline yesterday, Cyrus’s choice of see-through fabric added an interesting element to the normally mundane silhouette. She accented her shirt with heeled black boots, blue jeans with a slightly baggy fit, and the same glasses she wore yesterday.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Cyrus has a whole collection of archival dresses and bodysuits (she just wore a trio of vintage Thierry Mugler looks to tease her new album) waiting in the wings for her performances and similar occasions. But more casual moments like these call for something more wearable—and, in Cyrus’s case, over the past 48 hours, something as versatile as men’s shirting.

Cyrus certainly has a busy schedule while she’s in New York—but perhaps she’ll do everyone a favor, head downtown to the Financial District, and teach those boys a thing or two about wearing a button-down.