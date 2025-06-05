Miley Cyrus Adds Naked Dressing to Her Something Beautiful Repertoire

Miley Cyrus is stripping things back—both on the music and fashion fronts. The singer, fresh off the release of her ninth studio album Something Beautiful, continued her streak of striking press fashion yesterday in New York. Her latest statement? A daring naked dress that left little to the imagination.

Cyrus, seen arriving at her hotel, cut a risky figure in a fully see-through number from Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s spring 2025 collection. The barely-there dress featured a plunging neckline, delicate spaghetti straps, and a slinky silhouette. Leaning all the way into the “naked” effect, Cyrus opted to go sans bra and paired the gauzy piece with only a minimal black thong. A pair of strappy black sandal heels, a simple gold necklace, and a tousled updo brought a touch of undone glamour to the piece.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

During her Something Beautiful era, Cyrus has favored everything from current season runway looks to rare vintage finds. Though, the sheer aesthetic is far from new territory for her. Over the years, she’s gravitated toward skin-baring designs, everywhere from the VMAs to the Grammys. Transparent looks were a defining staple of her Bangerz era, too, worn with the kind of provocative edge that became her signature at the time.

But now, the star is approaching the métier with a sense of refinement and restraint. Her latest dress, though fully see-through, meshed nicely with the types of rocker-chic wardrobe she’s curated over the past few weeks—full of sleek spring coats, sharp tailoring, and crystalized mini dresses that blend polish with major attitude.

With new music and a new, but familiar, way of dressing, Cyrus knows just what she wants to say these days.