The teaser visuals for Miley Cyrus’s upcoming album, Something Beautiful, have already promised a treasure trove of vintage looks straight from the runways. But to put the finishing touches on the project, which will be out next month, the singer opted for the classic Rocker uniform: head-to-toe black, some artfully untamed hair, and a big old pair of sunglasses.

Cyrus, seen heading into the famed Electric Lady Studios in Downtown New York last night, looked chic in a simple tank top and jeans from Khaite. Her shirt featured a fuzzy effect while her trousers were cut in an oversized fit. Both pieces were rather simple—it was more about how Cyrus pulled them off than the specifics of the actual items themselves.

The singer leaned into the rock aesthetic with her blunt bangs (which she reportedly cut herself on the way to the Oscars after parties) in a tousled look with waves. Tortoise aviator shades with blue, tinted frames and slip-on sandals finished the look.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

All-black looks are a go-to for Cyrus both on and off the red carpet. (She wore two sleek dresses in that color during the Oscars earlier this year.) Her more low-key embrace of the hue last night also makes sense, considering that she was working away in the studio and not hitting the step and repeat.

But Cyrus is no stranger to more show-stopping pieces of clothing—look no further when she announced Something Beautiful in late March via a trio of archival Thierry Mugler looks. The singer slipped into a crystalized bodysuit and a web-like number from the French label’s spring 1997 couture collection. She followed that up with a striped fall 1997 fur coat.

The visual component of Something Beautiful will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in early June. The film, which is being billed as “one-of-a-kind pop opera,” is co-directed and co-written by Cyrus (along with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter) and features songs from the 13-track project. As to what Cyrus will wear when she attends the June festival? Perhaps she’ll dip back into the archives for something special. Or maybe she’ll keep things straightforward in all-black like she did last night.