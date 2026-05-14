Forget the French Girls: Miley Cyrus Does Dior the Cali-Girl Way

Dior may be the peak of French elegance, but Miley Cyrus found a way to keep it California cool to attend their cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles last night. While every piece of her outfit came from Dior, she still managed to put it all together in a way that screamed “California casual,” with a hint of her Nashville roots.

Her light-washed set featured a slightly cropped, undone button-up shirt layered over paneled straight-legged jeans. The result was carefree and relaxed, as if she had gotten out of the house only 20 minutes before.

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Her outfit was completed with glossy oversize sunglasses and a sharp pair of black leather pumps that would look right at home on Sunset Boulevard. A matching version of Dior’s Médaillon bucket bag smoothly finished her look, accented by a gleaming gold charm. Slightly tousled hair and nude-pink lipstick brought the set a subtly undone touch.

Cyrus is the latest star to refashion denim for high-fashion occasions. This year, the rugged texture has been updated with tailored fits, intricate detailing, and unexpected silhouettes by a range of stars. Oprah was spotted in a matching bohemian Chloé jacket and jeans, while Rihanna’s two-toned denim look paired dark flares with a lighter oversize jacket in Milan. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid zipped into a cinched jacket and pocket-adorned jeans that exuded a Y2K edge while she traversed the streets of Paris. In 2026, it appears there’s no set formula for wearing a Canadian tuxedo—in fact, its styling potential is seemingly endless.

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With a relaxed ease, Cyrus leaned into her Canadian tux’s casual feel with a heightened L.A. point of view. Her set’s causal texture retained its intrinsically laid-back feel, with an added layer of West Coast edge from streamlined hues and matching accents. Among a star-studded crowd including Mikey Madison, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Tracee Ellis Ross outfitted in artisanal and formal Dior creations, her toned-down ensemble still proved an ideal fit for the front row.