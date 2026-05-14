Anya Taylor-Joy Twists the Crop Top on Its Axis at Dior’s Cruise Show

At last night’s Dior cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles, Anya Taylor-Joy was the latest star to reinvent the crop. Her version was an artisanal take on the casual piece with an ever-so-artsty point of view.

Taylor-Joy arrived to show venue, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, in a sleek two-piece Dior ensemble, designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson. Her look prominently featured a rounded, flared miniskirt covered in gathered draping, paired with a matching crop top cinched by a bow on its halter neckline. The same artisanal, sculptural detailing has become a new signature of Anderson’s at Dior, seen in a similar gown that opened his nature-inspired haute couture debut earlier this spring.

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Dior Couture spring 2026 Courtesy of Dior

Taylor-Joy complemented her high-cut top with a pair of little black slip-on mules with pointed toes. Peachy pink lipstick and deep black eyeliner—plus husband Malcolm McRae, dapperly dressed in a black Dior suit and tie—smoothly finished her look.

It came in the midst of something of an ongoing trend of high-fashion crop tops. Kaia Gerber, Emily Blunt, and Kylie Jenner have all tried their hand. Iterations with velvet panels, silky ruffles, and light-catching sheen have transformed the style, creating a whimsical statement from an otherwise casual silhouette. However, as Taylor-Joy’s longstanding experimental fashion tastes prove, there’s no trend she isn’t willing to try at least once.

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Taylor-Joy was one of numerous Dior ambassadors in attendance for Anderson’s cruise debut, in addition to Jisoo, Mikey Madison, and Greta Lee. The night’s exclusive crowd also featured A-list L.A. locals and various friends of the house, including Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Al Pacino, Miranda Kerr, and Chase Sui Wonders. Complete with a Hollywood-inspired set and finale filled with hair-like “Dior” lettering headpieces, the show certainly proved a night to remember.